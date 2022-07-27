MedinCell’s partner Teva confirms expectation for approval and commercialization in the US in H1 2023 for mdc-IRM/TEV46000

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kåre Schultz, CEO of Teva, spoke today at the Q2 earnings call of Teva:

Answering questions from participants, M. Schultz said: “We still expect to launch UZEDY, which is the brand name for the risperidone LAI, first half of next year.”

He added later that this “risperidone long-acting product looks extremely good from a clinical point of view, both in terms of efficacy and safety”, and that “it will be a major improvement compared to long-acting antipsychotics that you can do subcutaneously, and it works for one or two months. So that is going to be really nice to get that finally approved and launched next year.”

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company at premarketing stage that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. MedinCell collaborate with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through new therapeutic options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com