Babylist Introduces The Push, A Full-Service Content Studio that Offers Brands Unprecedented Access to Parents and the Whole Family Surrounding Baby

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babylist, the leading vertical marketplace, and commerce destination for baby, announced today its full-service content studio that provides the most effective way for brands to connect with expecting and new parents and their whole families. The Push offers a customizable suite of creative solutions and measurable results from Babylist’s industry-leading website, app, newsletters, and social platforms.

The Push brings Babylist’s user-centric approach to partner content. Partners work closely with The Push’s team of in-house editors, designers, and social media experts to ensure that each campaign successfully connects Babylist’s audience to their brand while maintaining the highest level of trust and guidance that is authentic to Babylist. Each campaign is tailored to reach the partners’ goals, and The Push offers a variety of custom options including written guides and quizzes, product and lifestyle videos, dedicated emails, social media campaigns, influential partnerships, and IRL experiences. Partners can also participate in Babylist’s metaverse activations – like this first-to-market virtual showroom where parents-to-be and gift-givers can discover, explore and engage with an array of products in a realistic 3D virtual home and then easily purchase or add those items to their registry.

“Supporting new and expecting families is at the core of everything we do at Babylist. We’re constantly thinking of ways to best serve our community. The Push content studio is a unique opportunity for brands to be a part of this relationship in a way that is authentic, meaningful, and effective,” said Lee Anne Grant, Chief Growth Officer at Babylist. “Because we actively engage with our community on a daily basis, we understand their brand preferences and how they evolve. As a result, we help partners make an impact on their target audience.”

Babylist’s reputation as the trusted go-to source for this family graph makes The Push the most effective way for brands to connect with the highly engaged audience of expecting and new parents and their whole families. Across its platforms, Babylist reaches 55M unique monthly pageviews, 3M active email subscribers, and 8M customers. The brand also has a proven track record of maintaining high engagement with more than 1.7M followers across all social platforms. The Push team uses the organic learnings from Babylist to create branded content for partners that achieves similar success. As a result, nearly 80% of the brands who worked with Babylist in 2021 renewed or plan to renew for 2022 at an average of 120% more in spend.

Babylist's brand partners include Afterpay, Klarna, Pampers, Carter’s, Hello Bello, Nanit, Graco, and 4Moms, to name a few.

Over the past decade, Babylist has successfully scaled its business with minimal outside investment. In 2021, Babylist drove more than $700M in attributable commerce and generated over $240M in revenue, outpacing all other parenting brands. The Push is an organic next step for Babylist to solidify its position connecting endemic and non-endemic brands into its unique operating model that includes direct commerce, partner commerce, and robust advertising business.

ABOUT BABYLIST

Babylist is the leading vertical marketplace and commerce destination for baby, driving purchase decisions for more than 8 million people each year. Utilizing robust proprietary data, patented technology, and unbiased editorial guidance, Babylist recommends expert-tested products to those starting their parenting journey so loved ones can offer their support. Babylist registries connect new parents and their community of family and friends who help plan, prepare, and shop for a child's arrival. Babylist is the generational brand in baby, leading the $67 billion baby products market as the trusted go-to solution for growing families. To learn about Babylist’s registry options, editorial content, and more, visit www.babylist.com.