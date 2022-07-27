Great Speech Joins Sesame’s Direct-to-Patient Platform, Expands Access and Reach of Virtual Speech Therapy Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Speech, a pioneer and leader in virtual speech therapy, is pleased to announce its partnership with Sesame, the company building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured and underserved Americans by directly connecting them to high quality physicians at half the price, to further reach patients in need of virtual speech therapy services. This collaborative partnership enables Great Speech to bring its programs and solutions to a greater percentage of the 46 million people who struggle with communication disorders, including children who suffer academic and social barriers due to childhood speech delay, stuttering as well as adults with aphasia as a result of stroke, Dementia, Alzheimer’s, head and neck cancer or a Traumatic Brain Injury.

“Every day, our licensed speech therapists are helping patients communicate better and feel more confident,” says Avivit Ben-Aharon, M.S.Ed., M.A. CCC SLP, Founder and Clinical Director, Great Speech. “We are proud to partner with Sesame to reach a greater number of patients with accessibility to speech therapy.”

“We are happy to have Great Speech join our platform to fill a need for virtual speech therapy that is both patient-friendly and cost-effective,” said Chase Knight, vice president of partnerships at Sesame. “Two in five Americans report skipping or delaying care due to cost. That’s just not acceptable. Through our partnership with Great Speech, speech therapy is now accessible and affordable for so many Americans across the country.”

Speech therapy sessions with Great Speech’s network of speech and language pathologists on Sesame are available to members of all ages with communication needs. To book an appointment, visit https://sesamecare.com.

About Great Speech Inc.

Great Speech is the pioneer and recognized leader in virtual speech therapy, and since 2014 has delivered convenient, specialized services to clients anytime, anywhere. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match credentialed therapists with children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communication. Proud recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification. www.greatspeech.com

About Sesame

Sesame is building a radically new healthcare system for Americans who are uninsured or otherwise priced out of everyday care. The Company’s marketplace replaces historically inefficient, expensive healthcare with a direct connection – either virtually or in-person – between patients and physicians. This direct connection enables Sesame to offer doctor visits, labs, imaging and prescription drugs at half the price. Founders include a Harvard Ph.D. in health policy and economics; a former Goldman Sachs analyst; and entertainment executive and healthcare reformer David Goldhill, author of the legendary cover story in The Atlantic, “How American Health Care Killed My Father.” Sesame has raised $75 million so far from investors that include GV, Virgin Group and General Catalyst. The Company was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021 and 2022.For more info, visit https://sesamecare.com/.