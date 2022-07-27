New York Life Partners with Game Plan to Provide Career-Building Education to Student-Athletes

GREENVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Game Plan, the leader in total athlete development, and New York Life, one of the 50 largest asset managers in the world, have partnered to provide student-athletes with professional development education. New York Life will sponsor Game Plan’s professional development program for student-athletes to enhance their transition off the field. The program covers essential skills graduates need to launch their careers. Every college athletics department in the U.S. can now receive the content on Game Plan’s eLearning platform at no cost.

“New York Life’s commitment to professional training is beyond reproach,” said Vin McCaffrey, CEO of Game Plan.” We couldn’t be more excited to apply their expertise in developing financial advisors to our overall career services.”

Game Plan will augment its professional development program with tips from New York Life’s existing educational resources offered to new agents and advisors. New York Life’s sponsorship of professional development extends beyond finance to incorporate comprehensive job-preparation skills. Sample topics include resume writing, interviewing, networking, effective communication, negotiation, and professional presentation. The curriculum meets a critical need for the 200,000 former athletes entering the job market each year.

“Student-athletes already bring so many desirable traits and intangibles to the workplace. Now, Game Plan gives us the opportunity to begin training them on job-specific skills even before they graduate,” said Jane Conti, VP of Target Markets and Recruiting Strategy of New York Life. “No matter what career path they choose, we’re proud to help these talented young women and men prepare for life after sports.”

This partnership is the latest for Game Plan, which has teamed up with several other world-class brands to create a range of subject matter curriculum tailored to student-athletes. Its mix of free and subscription-based content includes financial education, responsible gaming, mental health, brand building, social justice, and academic success, among various other areas.

“New York Life’s ‘practice, perform, assess, and improve’ mantra not only perfectly captures how athletes think, but it also embodies the approach we seek in all our partners,” said McCaffrey. “We look forward to fulfilling a shared vision of helping young people find purpose through their profession.”

To learn more about the Game Plan’s professional development program presented by New York Life, visit: https://www.newyorklifepowerthejourney.com/.

About Game Plan

Game Plan is a pioneer in the intersection of education, sports, and technology. Since 2008, it has been dedicated to guiding 100% of athletes through 100% of their journey. For more information, visit: https://wearegameplan.com/.

About New York Life

New York Life is the largest mutual life insurance company in the U.S. and has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four major credit rating agencies. Its family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. For more information, visit: https://www.newyorklife.com/careers/financial-professionals.