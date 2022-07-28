Navya Joins the United Nations Global Compact to Strengthen Its Actions for a Sustainable Future

VILLEURBANNE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), an autonomous mobility systems leader, announces that it has officially joined the United Nations Global Compact movement, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

As a strong player in the ecological transition through its shared, inclusive and zero-emission transportation solutions for people and goods, this is part of a more global action plan aimed at aligning all of its practices with its corporate social responsibility strategy.

By becoming a signatory to this charter, Navya builds on a solid existing framework, structured around the 10 Principles of the Global Compact, enabling action in parallel on key sustainability levers such as the respect of Human Rights, labor rights, environmental protection, and the fight against corruption.

An action plan structured around the Ten Principles of the Global Compact

In accordance with Global Compact obligations, Navya will publish an annual sustainability report at the end of the first half of 2023 to detail its action plan and initial results.

Navya's action plan will be based on concrete initiatives in four main areas: Human rights - International labor standards - Environment - Anti-corruption.

Concrete actions are already underway and others are being implemented in a continuous improvement process.

The actions already implemented to date are mainly focused on:

Respect and well-being of employees through diversity, inclusion and anti-discrimination programs,

Sustainable development and ecological transition through the implementation of a Responsible Purchasing policy, based on ethical and committed practices integrating CSR criteria in the evaluation of suppliers as well as in the implementation of a low-carbon strategy focused in particular on the digital footprint and waste recovery.

The next actions will aim to reinforce its societal impact to make Navya a humanistic, efficient and innovative company.

Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya: “Navya's membership of the Global Compact is a significant step in our CSR and sustainable growth approach. This signature is perfectly in line with our vision and values to progress towards a responsible and committed business model. All our teams are mobilized and determined to contribute significantly to our initiatives to embody and promote the principles of the Global Compact to all our stakeholders.”

About Global Compact

Created in 2000 at the initiative of UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, the Global Compact is the largest international voluntary commitment initiative for sustainable development, with more than 13,000 participants in 170 countries. The Global Compact offers a simple, universal and voluntary framework of commitment based on ten principles and an agenda to eradicate extreme poverty, combat climate change and ensure a life of dignity for all. The Sustainable Development Goals are a universal agenda to be implemented by 2030 to build the future of our societies together. We also support our local relay, the Global Compact France, which has been mandated by the UN to support the implementation of this agenda and the appropriation of the SDGs by the French business world.

