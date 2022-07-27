Clean Juice & Tim Tebow to Open First of Many Restaurants

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Juice – the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise – announced today the first store opening of celebrated athlete, and the brand’s national ambassador, Tim Tebow at the St. John’s Town Center in Jacksonville, FL in August. Clean Juice’s partnership with Tebow accentuates the brand’s mission of promoting a healthy body and strong spirit by encouraging healthier food choices and making organic food and beverage items readily available in a fast-casual setting.

Two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL star, Tebow has successfully transitioned from professional athlete to philanthropist, humanitarian and entrepreneur, signing on with Clean Juice to promote a unified synergy in healthy, clean eating and aligned faith-based values. Tebow became an official Clean Juice ambassador in June 2021 with Clean Juice contributing to the Tim Tebow Foundation through the brand’s Quarters4Kids cause marketing program serving underprivileged children in their local communities.

“We are super excited to be opening the first of many stores with Tim Tebow,” said Clean Juice co-founder and CEO Landon Eckles. “Tim is the real deal who truly believes in what we are doing. He’s not just a brand ambassador, he’s an investor in our business because he truly loves and believes in our clean products and our loving focus on the guest. Partnering with Tim is a true blessing for our Clean Juice family. His unwavering faith, passion for clean eating and entrepreneurial spirit make him the perfect partner to expand Clean Juice’s national footprint.”

Clean Juice signed its 200th store earlier this year, marking an impressive growth pattern in just under seven years of franchise operations. The rising star of quick-service restaurants anticipates increased growth through another two dozen store openings by the end of the year. With the opening of this store in his hometown of Jacksonville, Tebow continues to invest in raising Clean Juice’s national profile, while creating new jobs, strengthening community-based nutritional education programs and extending the Tim Tebow Foundation’s reach.

Tebow echoed a similar sentiment to Eckles saying, “When seeking a new business venture, I have to believe in the company and align with its values. It is of the utmost importance that I work with companies I truly believe in and use. When eating at Clean Juice, you can trust that you are fueling your body with the highest-quality organic, clean fruits and vegetables. Opening a location in the place I grew up is an exciting venture toward inspiring people to embrace clean living.”

For more information about how Clean Juice and Tim Tebow are teaming up and for ways to get involved, visit https://www.cleanjuice.com/tim-tebow/.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified prospects to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.