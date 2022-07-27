HCL Technologies teams with VMware to launch a new dedicated VMware business unit.

NOIDA, India & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, and VMware, Inc (NYSE: VMW) announced the launch of HCL’s dedicated VMware business unit to help enterprises unlock the untapped value of multi-cloud and app modernization. The new unit combines the power of HCL’s CloudSMART Framework with VMware’s Cross-Cloud services to help enterprises accelerate cloud transformation, scale cloud-native platform operations and empower hybrid workforces.

HCL’s new VMware business unit is part of its Strategic Alliance Partner Ecosystem, which leverages the CloudSMART Framework to provide multi-cloud and app modernization solutions. HCL will help enterprises pursue the path of digital dominance by aligning transformation with overall business objectives while remaining agile through cloud freedom and enterprise control enabled by VMware product and service offerings.

“We are in a macroeconomic environment where ecosystems must collaborate to provide innovative and effective solutions that the industry requires,” said Anand Swamy, Senior Vice President, Head of Tech OEM Ecosystems, HCL Technologies. “Our new VMware business unit leverages the HCL and VMware synergies to incubate, construct and architect innovative, customized cloud implementation strategies with our CloudSMART approach as the baseline.”

“Today, we are witnessing the unstoppable forces of digital transformation in almost every industry, and VMware is providing the trusted foundation to accelerate customers’ innovation,” said Zia Yusuf, Senior Vice President, Strategic Ecosystem and Industry Solutions, VMware. “With HCL, we are helping our mutual customers by providing the smartest path to app, cloud and edge modernization and a more secure, frictionless experience for the distributed workforce. VMware preserves customer choice and protects against lock-in through multi-cloud services that offer businesses the freedom and flexibility they need to build the future.”

Over the past 14 years, HCL and VMware have driven successful client outcomes with services and solutions built for the modern enterprise. HCL has more than 8,000 professionals trained on VMware technologies, manages three VMware centers of excellence and has created four cloud-native labs. These dedicated environments and resources help customers accelerate the deployment of VMware solutions and allow enterprises to experience next-generation VMware technologies. Recently, HCL won the VMware 2022 Partner Value Award for delivering business growth through VMware solutions and providing customers with high-value results and support. VMware and HCL Technologies also recently announced efforts to deliver Telco transformation powered by vRAN, ORAN & 5G.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware and VMware Cross-Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies has a broad focus across the key themes of digital, engineering, and cloud. The organization offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS), and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations, and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities, and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, HCL had consolidated revenue of US$ 11.79 billion. Its nearly 211,000 ideapreneurs operate out of 52 countries.

For more information, visit www.hcltech.com