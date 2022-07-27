Palm Medical Centers Announces Agreement to Acquire Trinity Family Health Care Center in Port Richey

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its ongoing commitment to provide the best, most comprehensive and affordable health care service to seniors in Florida, Palm Medical Centers, an MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P. (“MBF”) portfolio company, announces today that it has reached an agreement with Dr. Saurinkumar Shah, MD, to purchase the assets of Trinity Family Health Care Center, which he owns and operates in Port Richey.

The facility would become Palm Medical Centers’ 23rd location in six counties throughout the Sunshine State and its third in Pasco County.

“The agreement to buy Dr. Shah’s Trinity Family Health Care Center is yet another example of our resolve to serve and provide the best quality healthcare possible to the seniors of Florida,” said Fowad Choudhry, CEO of Palm Medical Centers. “Our patient-first approach remains our priority. Everything we do is geared towards building relationships with our patients so they can have, what we call, the ‘Palm Medical Experience.’ It starts with providing the best doctors, health care professionals and medical facilities available so they can live happier and healthier lives.”

As a primary care family medicine physician for over twenty years, Dr. Shah opened his first medical office in 2004 and has a longstanding relationship with many of his patients in the Port Richey area. As a caring doctor, he understands the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare.

“As a father and husband, family is a priority to me. In recent years, I started hearing about Palm Medical Centers’ commitment to quality healthcare and family-oriented approach to patients. It intrigued me. It attracted me and I wanted Trinity Family Health Care Center to be part of it. Now, with this agreement, it will become a reality,” said Dr. Shah.

The new Palm Medical Centers facility will be located at 6233 Ridge Road, Port Richey, Fl. 34668 and will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule a tour or to get more information, call 1-833-500-PALM.

ABOUT PALM MEDICAL CENTERS

Founded in 2013, Palm Medical Centers is a provider of value-based, capitated primary care services with a focus on high-quality clinical outcomes, cost-effective care, and a patient-centric experience. Operating a network of 22 medical centers across six counties in Florida, Palm Medical Centers serves more than 35,000 Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid patients. Partnering with numerous managed care organizations, Palm Medical Centers offers comprehensive and integrated medical care to plan members with a focus on quality. In addition to primary care services, the company coordinates cardiology, dentistry, optometry, pediatrics, podiatry, psychiatry, and other specialist services. Palm Medical Centers continues to seek partnership opportunities with high quality providers in existing and new markets. For more information, please visit www.PalmMedicalCenters.com.

ABOUT MBF HEALTHCARE PARTNERS II, L.P.

MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P. is a leading middle market healthcare private equity fund based in Coral Gables, Florida. Our strategy is to partner with exceptional management teams while leveraging MBF’s operating experience, domain segment knowledge, and tenured relationships to rapidly accelerate value creation. The partners of MBF have substantial operating experience in healthcare and have held senior management positions in both private and publicly traded healthcare companies. MBF principals have managed and helped build some of the nation’s most innovative and successful healthcare companies. The firm is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. For more information, please visit www.mbfhp.com.