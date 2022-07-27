NextDecade Announces 1.0 MTPA LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with ExxonMobil

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextDecade Corporation (“NextDecade”) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today the execution of a 20-year sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific (“EMLAP”), an ExxonMobil affiliate, for the supply of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) from NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project (“RGLNG”) in Brownsville, Texas.

Under the SPA, EMLAP will purchase 1.0 million metric tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) of LNG. The LNG will be supplied from the first two trains of Rio Grande LNG, with the first train expected to start commercial operations as early as 2026.

“The signing of this long-term SPA with ExxonMobil, a global leader in the energy industry, represents another significant milestone for RGLNG and signifies the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This agreement highlights the success of NextDecade’s strategy to provide customers with low carbon-intensive LNG to help them meet their carbon reduction goals, while providing them access to secure energy supply.”

“LNG will play an increasingly important role in helping society reduce emissions during the energy transition,” said Peter Clarke, Senior Vice President of LNG for the ExxonMobil Upstream Company. “We look forward to working with NextDecade to continue growing ExxonMobil’s LNG portfolio and delivering the lower-emissions energy the world needs.”

Based on current expected demand for LNG and assuming the achievement of further LNG contracting and financing, NextDecade anticipates making a positive final investment decision (“FID”) on up to three trains of the Rio Grande LNG export project in the second half of 2022, with FIDs of its remaining trains to follow thereafter.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation is an energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future. Leading innovation in more sustainable LNG and carbon capture solutions, NextDecade is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, we are developing a 27 MTPA LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in North America. We are also working with third-party customers around the world to deploy our proprietary processes to lower the cost of carbon capture and storage and reduce CO 2 emissions at their industrial-scale facilities. NextDecade’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “NEXT.” NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.next-decade.com.

Forward-Looking Statements