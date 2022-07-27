Bank of England Mortgage Taps Sagent to Power Its Entire Servicing Ecosystem in 10-Year Deal

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today announced a new 10-year partnership with Bank of England Mortgage to power a better experience for its team members and homeowning customers across the entire performing and non-performing loan lifecycle. This is the latest in a series of recent deals for Sagent to transform the homeowner experience for financial orgs servicing millions of consumers with trillions in mortgage balances.

Bank of England Mortgage will implement Sagent’s homeowner-first, enterprise-grade servicing platforms to power its entire servicing tech stack — including LoanServ (system of record), Tempo (loss mitigation and default management), CARE (consumer experience), LoanBoard (new loan boarding), and Datascape+ (cloud-based data platform).

This robust Sagent servicing tech stack has a proprietary integration with Bank of England Mortgage’s loan origination system which, together, power a singular origination and servicing experience. For Bank of England Mortgage, this means onboarding loans from originations to servicing is simple, fast, and precise because real-time data remains in sync. For customers, it means a unified experience across originations and servicing.

“Bank of England Mortgage takes pride in offering the great rates borrowers need, the breadth of product they expect, and the friendly neighborhood service and expertise they value,” said Brad Staley, Director, Head of Servicing at Bank of England Mortgage.

“As we modernize our servicing capabilities to meet our customers’ needs throughout their home-owning lifecycle, it became clear that Sagent was the only servicing fintech partner who could accommodate our rapid growth and servicing expansion while also advancing the quality of experience our customers expect and value.”

Founded in 1898 in England, Arkansas, Bank of England Mortgage has grown by offering big bank product sophistication with local expertise and advice. The company has more than 200 locations nationwide and 1000+ employees across branches in 39 states. Bank of England has been recognized by Newsweek as the best small bank in Arkansas.

“For 122 years, Bank of England Mortgage has won market share with a homeowner-first approach, and now Sagent will enhance that by enabling a singular homeowner experience throughout the originations-to-servicing cycle,” said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. “This means Bank of England Mortgage will use Sagent to care for customers in good times as well as challenging times with real-time engagement where customers can self-serve or get smart human advice anytime.”

As the housing industry’s modernized, consumer-first loan servicing system of record, Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, and retain millions of consumer borrowers with trillions in outstanding loan balances.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

About Bank of England Mortgage

Bank of England Mortgage, based in England, Arkansas, has been providing down home service since our doors opened in 1898. Our management team has a combined 150 years of mortgage experience and is actively involved as members and board members on local, state and national mortgage broker and banker associations. We operate branches in 39 states, and have 145 locations nationwide. Visit https://www.boemortgage.com/ to learn more.