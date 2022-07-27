Wellsheet Partners with athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Improve EHR Productivity and Reduce Clinician Burnout

Wellsheet can be deployed on Epic and Cerner EHR systems in the inpatient setting in combination with athenahealth in the ambulatory setting, allowing for streamlined, interoperable deployment models for health systems with multiple EHRs. Wellsheet has provided these benefits to leading health systems with Cerner inpatient and athenahealth outpatient facilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellsheet, Inc., the company simplifying the clinician experience with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) with its predictive and customizable Smart EHR UI, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers at large health systems, community health centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) seeking to deliver better clinician experiences, care outcomes, and health equity.

“Wellsheet transforms the experience, within the EHR and across EHRs, for overworked doctors, nurses and other care managers. We are excited to release Wellsheet’s athenaOne offering to provide an easy-to-use smart EHR UI to deliver streamlined, predictive and customized workflows enabling primary care physicians in ambulatory settings to provide more efficient and higher quality care and reduce the time clinicians spend in the EHR,” added Craig Limoli, CEO and founder of Wellsheet. According to a KLAS Research report, over 86% of clinicians reported High Satisfaction with Wellsheet integrated into their existing EHR, while the other 14% reported Satisfaction. Wellsheet can be deployed in days at athenahealth sites and clinicians can be trained in minutes to provide immediate relief to clinicians amid the highest levels of clinician burnout in history.

“AllianceChicago (AC) is pleased to deploy Wellsheet integrated with athenaOne to community health centers (CHCs) around the country including FQHCs seeking to deliver better quality, efficiency and care outcomes to underserved communities,” said Dr. Fred Rachman, CEO of AllianceChicago. “Wellsheet is an innovator in improving a clinician’s engagement with the EHR and we believe that AC, Wellsheet, and athenahealth together can help level the playing field for clinicians and patients at CHCs and the 1,250 FQHCs receiving funding through HHS and the 8,000 service delivery sites.”

Athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company’s vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Wellsheet joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Wellsheet’s new integrated application, please visit Wellsheet’s product listing page on the Marketplace https://marketplace.athenahealth.com/product/wellsheet

About Wellsheet

Wellsheet’s market leading platform-agnostic smart EHR UI uses the FHIR API standards to work within an existing EHR to surface the most relevant content for physicians in a view that is contextualized and prioritized for their needs. It is integrated with athenahealth, Cerner, and Epic to reduce a physician’s time in the EHR, lessening physician burnout and improving the quality of patient care in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Physicians have reported that Wellsheet reduced time in the EHR by 40%. Wellsheet’s SaaS-based offering is deployed in enterprise-wide deals at large healthcare providers and with payers, such as Horizon Healthcare Services, and the company is engaged with large government agencies. Learn more at www.wellsheet.com or @Wellsheet_Inc.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization’s specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program