Sun Life and Ideon Partner to Make Benefits Enrollment Faster and Easier for Employers, Employees and Brokers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ideon, the API platform powering digital experiences in health insurance and benefits, today announced that it has partnered with Sun Life to enable a seamless digital enrollment and administration experience for the group benefit provider’s ancillary offerings.

Sun Life, a leading provider of life, disability, absence management, supplemental health, and dental insurance, will use Ideon’s APIs to connect and exchange data with the growing ecosystem of HR and benefits platforms. This creates a more accurate, engaging, and automated benefits enrollment and administration experience for brokers, employers, and Sun Life members across the country.

“ This partnership will enhance Sun Life’s data exchange capabilities with benefits administration platforms, making it easier for employees to enroll in and for employers to manage their Sun Life portfolio of benefits – while also improving the broker experience,” said David Healy, Senior Vice President of Group Benefits at Sun Life. “ We are thrilled to work with Ideon to enhance our digital connectivity as we continue to innovate new solutions for employers.”

Amid a competitive job market, employers are expanding the scope and variety of their benefit offerings to attract and retain talent. Research by LIMRA shows that 66 percent of employers believe their employees will expect more ancillary and non-medical benefits options in the future. As the number of benefits employers offer increases, so does the administrative workload on HR teams.

Thanks to the connectivity powered by Ideon, previously manual benefits administration tasks for Sun Life’s employer clients and members are now automated. By spending less time and effort administering the growing number of benefits they offer employees, HR teams have more time to focus on other initiatives for their organizations.

“ By selecting Ideon’s APIs, Sun Life is signaling its commitment to continued digital innovation that greatly benefits members, employers and brokers,” said Michael W. Levin, co-founder and CEO of Ideon. “ As the adoption of voluntary benefits grows, Ideon is a valuable partner to Sun Life and other carriers, making it easier for them to capitalize on this opportunity and empowering them to deliver the best benefit experiences to their clients.”

About Ideon

Ideon is the way health insurance carriers and employee benefits providers connect with technology partners to deliver seamless consumer experiences at every stage of the member journey. Ideon is not the websites or apps one uses to choose a plan or find a doctor. It is the infrastructure, the ‘pipes,’ that simplify the complex exchange of quoting, enrollment, and eligibility data between carriers and the technology partners so that they can, in turn, deliver health and employee benefits to hundreds of millions of Americans everyday. Ideon’s APIs transmit billions of data points between InsurTechs and insurance carriers, powering an amazing benefits experience for all. Faster. Better. Awesomely. To learn more, please visit: www.ideonapi.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.35 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life’s broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 8,000 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.