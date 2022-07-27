City of Hope Opens the Most Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Center in Orange County, Calif., Delivering World-Renowned Treatment, Research and Cancer Cures to the Nation’s Sixth Largest County

City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is home to a team of cancer-fighting physician-scientists assembled from across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer.

Here, a team of some of the world’s most acclaimed physician-scientists — with expertise in lung, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological, genitourinary, blood cancers and more — leads next-level cancer treatment and research.

City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center was made possible by a transformational $50 million gift from Lennar Foundation, the charitable arm of homebuilder Lennar Corporation. In Orange County alone, City of Hope has more than 15,000 philanthropic supporters who fuel its mission to end cancer.

A Cancer Crisis in Orange County and Across the Nation

City of Hope officials cite several reasons for an expanded presence in the region.

Nearly 20% of residents with cancer have left the area for advanced care, with many heading to City of Hope’s main campus in Duarte, California — an up to two-hour commute each way. In addition, despite its reputation for healthy living, Orange County is not immune from the 1 in 3 national statistic for cancer incidence.

In fact, the cancer incidence rate in the county is projected to increase by 18% over the next decade. Cancer risk increases with age and Orange County has a higher percentage of seniors than the U.S. average.

City of Hope, one of only 52 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the country, is answering the call to extend its personalized care, outstanding research and lifesaving treatments closer to home for the county’s 3.2 million residents. City of Hope was recognized as the seventh “Best Hospital” for cancer in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Hospitals: Specialty Ranking.

Distinguishing clinical services at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center will include:

Acclaimed cancer expertise: Access to City of Hope’s 575 physicians and more than 1,000 researchers and scientists who only focus on cancer.

Access to City of Hope’s 575 physicians and more than 1,000 researchers and scientists who only focus on cancer. Lifesaving clinical trials: Access to nearly 1,000 innovative Phase 1-3 clinical trials being conducted at City of Hope each year — more cancer-focused clinical trials than anywhere in the area — to provide patients with promising new treatments long before they become the standard of care.

Access to nearly 1,000 innovative Phase 1-3 clinical trials being conducted at City of Hope each year — more cancer-focused clinical trials than anywhere in the area — to provide patients with promising new treatments long before they become the standard of care. Breakthrough treatments: Targeted immunotherapies, including CAR T cell therapy, as well as bone marrow transplants, robotic minimally invasive surgeries and MRI-guided radiation oncology. These innovations have demonstrated improved outcomes and a better quality of life for patients in treatment.

Targeted immunotherapies, including CAR T cell therapy, as well as bone marrow transplants, robotic minimally invasive surgeries and MRI-guided radiation oncology. These innovations have demonstrated improved outcomes and a better quality of life for patients in treatment. Leading-edge technology: The latest and most comprehensive suite of market-leading radiology, interventional radiology and radiation oncology equipment, providing a powerful combination of high tech and high touch.

The latest and most comprehensive suite of market-leading radiology, interventional radiology and radiation oncology equipment, providing a powerful combination of high tech and high touch. Integrative medicine : A trailblazing integrative medicine program combining the best of Western medicine and evidence-based complementary therapies, such as acupuncture, massage and meditation.

A trailblazing integrative medicine program combining the best of Western medicine and evidence-based complementary therapies, such as acupuncture, massage and meditation. Cancer prevention: Programs that identify people and families with elevated cancer risk utilizing genetic risk assessments, biomarker panels and environmental surveys to help manage that risk.

Programs that identify people and families with elevated cancer risk utilizing genetic risk assessments, biomarker panels and environmental surveys to help manage that risk. Early detection: Novel blood testing and imaging techniques that find cancer early, when it is still easily curable. Patients will be among the first in the nation to have access to City of Hope’s new Center for Cancer Prevention and Early Detection.

Novel blood testing and imaging techniques that find cancer early, when it is still easily curable. Patients will be among the first in the nation to have access to City of Hope’s new Center for Cancer Prevention and Early Detection. Precision medicine: Best-in-class genomic testing to profile a patient’s tumor and determine the treatment that will be most effective for their cancer.

Best-in-class genomic testing to profile a patient’s tumor and determine the treatment that will be most effective for their cancer. Screening and diagnostic services: A suite of state-of-the-art imaging equipment and procedural suites, giving patients convenient access to mammography, colonoscopy, robotic bronchoscopy and other lifesaving services.

A suite of state-of-the-art imaging equipment and procedural suites, giving patients convenient access to mammography, colonoscopy, robotic bronchoscopy and other lifesaving services. A clinical research unit: The epicenter for clinical investigational research that speeds the development of new drugs and interventions to the bedside, allowing patients to receive the latest treatments in cancer care.

The epicenter for clinical investigational research that speeds the development of new drugs and interventions to the bedside, allowing patients to receive the latest treatments in cancer care. Surgical oncology: An outpatient surgery department that offers advanced perioperative care, an endoscopy suite and operating rooms with robotic-assisted surgical capabilities.

An outpatient surgery department that offers advanced perioperative care, an endoscopy suite and operating rooms with robotic-assisted surgical capabilities. Supportive care: City of Hope is a national leader in evidence-based supportive care. The Sheri & Les Biller Patient and Family Resource Center at the comprehensive cancer center in Irvine will facilitate easy access to a wide range of programs, including care navigation, survivorship programs, psychological and spiritual counseling, pain management and more.

Built For and With the Community

City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center was designed with input from more than 500 patients, their families and community members. Every feature of the cancer center — from the design of its gathering spaces to its lighting, its wall color, even its artwork selection — was intentionally chosen to promote healing and comfort and ensure patients and their families have the best care experience. Every employee is committed to delivering compassionate care, continuing the City of Hope legacy of taking patients’ hands and never letting go.

Features include:

67 spacious exam and treatment rooms.

15 consultation rooms equipped with the latest technology, allowing patients and family members to meet comfortably with their care team.

An infusion center designed around patient preferences with 43 infusion bays and 10 private infusion treatment rooms. The infusion bays feature repositionable furnishings, flexible privacy options, and panoramic views of the Saddleback mountains.

Hope Boutique, a full-service salon and specialty shopping experience with oncology-trained cosmetologists who help patients with customized cosmetology services, breast prostheses and more.

A retail and specialty pharmacy that dispenses traditional, specialty, and over-the-counter medications, alleviating the travel burden on patients for their medication needs. In addition, a compounding pharmacy provides a full evaluation of patients’ needs and prepares personalized chemotherapeutic and non-chemotherapeutic medications. Specialty-trained clinical pharmacists assist patients with medication management.

A full range of state-of-the-art laboratory services in one location, making it convenient for patients to get routine blood draws.

Feng Shui design, art galleries, a healing garden, dedicated space for family members to gather or work, and programs to care for the whole patient — mind, body, and spirit.

City of Hope Orange County’s cancer care network currently includes four regional clinics — two in Newport Beach, one in Huntington Beach and one in Irvine. The cancer center, the regional clinics and the planned hospital will create Orange County’s largest network dedicated exclusively to cancer treatment and cures.

Supporting quotes

Robert Stone, president, CEO, and Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair, City of Hope

“City of Hope’s vision is to make leading-edge research, treatment and care accessible to more patients, families and communities across the country. Our new Orange County campus does just that, embedding an academic cancer center in the heart of a community to deliver cancer breakthroughs and innovation for generations of patients in need of our advanced care. Thank you to the teams, partners, and philanthropists who brought us to this historic day.”

Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County

“With the opening of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, we are delivering on our promise to the people of Orange County and changing cancer care for our family, friends and neighbors. Four years ago, we pledged to bring the most advanced cancer care to Orange County, home to 3.2 million people. As we open our cancer center’s doors, our highly committed teams join the community in celebrating the delivery of tomorrow’s lifesaving treatments to those who need them today. Hope is truly here in Orange County.”

Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County, and vice physician-in-chief, City of Hope National Medical Center

“This extraordinary cadre of preeminent cancer physician-scientists changes the Orange County landscape. Our physician roster comprises many of the best minds in the world for preventing, treating, and curing cancer. With their highly specialized expertise, distinguished history of research breakthroughs and compassionate approach, this team will transform our ability to address cancer for generations.”

Marshall H. Ames, chairman, Lennar Foundation

“Giving back to the communities in which we build and developing healthier communities are core values at Lennar. The Lennar Foundation could not be prouder to have supported this new cancer center. It is gratifying to know that our gift will make a positive impact by expanding access to care, advancing research and supporting the incredible science that will one day eliminate cancer. We hope others in the philanthropic community will see the results of our efforts and join us in supporting City of Hope.”

Farrah N. Khan, mayor of Irvine

“City of Hope Orange County is well-matched for Irvine, heightening our city’s reputation for pioneering innovation. This is an outstanding health care resource for the community and brings great promise to many. The center has already attracted exceptional health care professionals eager to save lives and offer our friends and neighbors a tremendous source of hope.”

Leslie Bruce Amin, grateful patient

“I’ve been waiting for this day ever since City of Hope announced its plans for an Orange County campus. Whenever I connect with people navigating a cancer diagnosis, my first piece of advice is to always find a cancer-specific research center for the most advanced care. Now, right here in our community, people with cancer have the highly specialized and compassionate care they need — all in one place.”

For more information or to become a volunteer or philanthropic partner of City of Hope Orange County, go to CityofHope.org/OC

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. As an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients, spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. Research and technology developed at City of Hope has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. A leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy, such as CAR T cell therapy, City of Hope’s personalized treatment protocols help advance cancer care throughout the world.

With a goal of expanding access to the latest discoveries and leading-edge care to more patients, families and communities, City of Hope’s growing national system includes its main Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America. City of Hope’s affiliated family of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.