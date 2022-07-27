Daon Now Integrates with Ping Identity’s DaVinci to Provide Best in Class Multi-Factor Authentication

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daon, a global leader in identity assurance technology, announced a new integration with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. This partnership will enable Ping Identity customers a unified identity experience across all engagement channels and throughout all stages of the customer’s identity lifecycle by using Daon’s expansive biometric authentication offering.

Daon joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

“Our goal at Daon is to provide the best and most secure authentication technology and services to global customers, either directly or through a trusted partner like Ping Identity,” says Ralph Rodriguez, President and Chief Product Officer at Daon. “PingOne DaVinci customers will benefit from using Daon’s technology for secure and reliable biometric-based multifactor authentication.”

The newly available Daon connector for PingOne DaVinci lets customers access Daon IdentityX for multi-factor authentication (MFA). The trigger is an authentication request via a user’s mobile device. The customer can select any of Daon’s biometric modalities to provide them with the required security and user-friendly MFA as part of their omnichannel support.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with Daon leverages PingOne DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”

For more information on how Daon works with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.

About Daon

Daon, www.daon.com, is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities across multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing borders and seamless travel. Daon’s IdentityX® platform provides an inclusive, trusted digital security experience, enabling the creation, authentication and recovery of a user’s identity and allowing businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer, through any medium, with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com