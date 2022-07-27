Nextdoor and Verizon Call on Neighbors Nationwide to Join The Big Neighborhood MeetUp

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) and Verizon today announced an upcoming initiative to encourage neighbor-to-neighbor connection across the country: The Big Neighborhood MeetUp. In honor of Nextdoor’s annual Neighbor Month in September and as part of Verizon’s #ACallForKindness campaign, this month-long movement is a call to action to recognize and build vital relationships with those nearby and to showcase the power of kindness.

Throughout the month of September, Nextdoor and Verizon will host #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp events in four cities across the country: Oakland, Houston, Chicago and Raleigh. Neighbors in each city will be invited to come together, enjoy a meal and conversation, and rekindle and strengthen bonds with their community. Plus, through the power of Verizon Home Internet, neighbors will be able to stay connected to their neighborhood long after the events are over.

People nationwide can also join the movement by making the commitment to connect with even just one neighbor this September. From a potluck picnic in the park to a backyard barbeque, participation in The Big Neighborhood MeetUp can be as simple as an invitation to coffee. To help neighbors across the country get involved, resources including how-tos, tips, icebreakers and ideas will be available at bigneighborhoodmeetup.com.

“People visit Nextdoor every day seeking help, looking for word-of-mouth local recommendations, or the latest news from around their neighborhood,” said Sarah Friar, Chief Executive Officer, Nextdoor. “And while our app is a great start, we believe that great communities are also created in real life. Through this partnership with Verizon, we’re eager to give communities the opportunity to meet and join the campaign to build kinder, more connected neighborhoods - just by grabbing a coffee with the person next door.”

Additionally, the two companies will bring a fifth #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp to New York this October, timed with Advertising Week NYC. It’s all about inspiring acts of kindness between neighbors.

Verizon is committed to making the world a kinder place through its A Call For Kindness campaign. The campaign inspires kind acts through a multifaceted approach that leverages research, inspires people through art, educates people through kindness experts, and provides opportunities for people to quickly and easily choose kindness, no matter who they are or where they live. To take the kindness pledge and learn more about the campaign, visit verizon.com/kindness.

Visit https://bigneighborhoodmeetup.com for ongoing updates regarding this initiative, including the dates and details of the four in-market events. For the latest news and updates surrounding The Big Neighborhood MeetUp follow Nextdoor, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter, #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 290,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.