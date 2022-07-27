Gaming Pioneer BRAVO READY Announces Funding Agreement and Development Partnership with 6th Man Ventures on Revolutionary Competitive Shooter BR1: Infinite Royale

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRAVO READY, creator of BR1: Infinite Royale, a first-of-its-kind gaming experience that marries NFT technology and win-to-earn smart contract automation, today announced a funding and general support agreement with leading venture capital firm, 6th Man Ventures. The funding will be used to accelerate game and software development.

Evan Ryer, CEO & Co-Founder of BRAVO READY, says, “BR1: Infinite Royale is more than just a new game - it’s a new way to game. We've reinvented the financial side of being a player. We are dedicated to positioning our brand at the crossroads of great games people love to play and a business model will drive value for all stakeholders. No matter if you’re a gamer, viewer, content creator, or investor, the BR1 ecosystem will incentivize and reward your engagement while creating a next level gaming experience. We have the amazing team at Sixth Man Ventures to thank for fostering our growth, and we could not ask for a better partner.”

"The gameplay and economy in BR1 are unlike anything in the play-to-earn ecosystem, which gives us immense confidence in the team at BRAVO READY," says Serge Kassardjian, Co-Founder and General Partner at 6th Man Ventures. "The game’s founders and community share a passion for emerging modes of gaming and creating a wholly new battle game experience. We could not be more excited to watch BRAVO READY reinvent play-to-earn gaming."

Jon Cohen, CTO & Co-Founder of BRAVO READY, adds that, “Web3 gaming is a new frontier, where the game itself must come first, with an economic model that supports the gameplay. We’ve worked hard to provide our players with tangible value for the time they spend in BR1: Infinite Royal, and with a gaming experience that encourages play on a daily or weekly basis. 6th Man Ventures is helping us create a great experience for a wide audience to make sure our players are invested, and our in-game economy prospers.”

BR1: Infinite Royale is a first-of-its-kind risk-based shooter and has developed a loyal following thanks to a unique monetary model that allows gamers to pay $1 to spawn and earn SOL for every player killed. There is no start or finish to the game because players can spawn into the game at any time, and the game map is a giant island that supports hundreds of players who spawn on the edges and work their way toward the center. Survival-style gameplay places new characters far from other players with little access to items such as weapons, ammo, consumables or equipment, but towards the center of the island they encounter a higher frequency of players and items. One of BRAVO READY’s key innovations is a generative character-rendering pipeline to produce an infinite number of unique characters. By using a proprietary pathway for randomizing textures, colors and designs, each mesh in the character model is given its own unique sequence of combinations. Once those characters have been generated, the collection is complete and renders those characters in-game for each owner of the NFT. To play the game, visit https://discord.com/invite/br1metaverse

About BRAVO READY

BRAVO READY is a Montreal-based video game studio and maker of the world's first risk-based shooter, BR1: Infinite Royale, which bridges the gap between NFT technology and win-to-earn smart contract automation. This creates a radically different experience for players by empowering them to create tangible, financial value through the time they commit to playing games and make real-time crypto transactions as a core component of gameplay through playing, renting, and other interactions.

About 6th Man Ventures

6th Man Ventures ("6MV") is a thesis-driven Web3 Fund investing in the most tenacious and disruptive founders across the global crypto and blockchain landscape focusing on web3 applications & infrastructure. 6MV was founded by Mike Dudas (founder of The Block, LinksDao and co-founder of Button) and Serge Kassardjian (co-founder of StayTuned), and our brand stems from the concept of basketball, where we believe every legendary team has a strong 6th Man to help off the bench. To learn more, visit https://www.6thman.ventures/.