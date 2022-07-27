Ayla Networks Announces Support for Smart Home Device Developers Adopting the Matter Standard

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ayla Networks, whose Internet of Things (IoT) platform rapidly transforms any device into a smart, connected product, today announced support for smart home manufacturers and retailers that intend to adopt the Matter standard, the new connectivity protocol to be released later this year.

Until now, interconnectivity among smart home devices has been complex. Matter solves that problem with a standard that ensures seamless and secure connectivity with all Matter-compliant devices within the home.

“Matter essentially levels the playing field for seamless interconnectivity of smart home devices, so it’s time for manufacturers to rethink their value propositions and provide products that focus on the user experience,” said Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla Networks. “As a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance leading the initiative, Ayla is ready now to support customers moving to Matter.”

Ayla also makes it easier for smart home device manufacturers to connect their devices locally and to the cloud, thanks to its partnership with Espressif in which Espressif is offering the option of Ayla software on its Matter-compliant chipsets and modules.

Ayla IoT Platform Provides Distinctive Customer Value

Device manufacturers, smart home platforms, and retailers want to preserve the day-to-day metrics of their devices and maintain a relationship with their customers. However, connectivity standardization could lead to overly simplistic functionality, driven by third-party apps and ecosystems. To avoid this outcome, Ayla provides developers and retailers with apps, tools and metrics to enable them to perform data analytics on the data generated by their connected devices, so they can better understand their smart home products’ usage and performance to enhance their value to users.

“Ayla ensures that you have an excellent, branded user experience as a hedge against customers leaving your ecosystem,” said Cobb. “As IoT platform experts, we’ll not only help integrate your products into the Matter standard, we’ll also future-proof your solution as standards and use cases evolve.”

Going Beyond the Standard

Matter is a significant initiative for device compatibility, but Matter does not encompass the entire smart home solution. That is why Ayla provides manufacturers and retailers a comprehensive Matter-compliant platform that includes functionality not addressed by the Matter standard. This includes features such as cloud access, device management, user management, device schedules, support for non-Matter devices, data analytics and a proven 5-star user app.

Manufacturers Rely on Ayla

Since its founding in 2010, Ayla has been the IoT platform behind connected products from leading consumer brands, including SharkNinja, Owlet, Canadian Tire, Kenmore, Hunter Fan, Fujitsu and Schneider Electric. These brands leverage Ayla’s smart home and IoT experience to remain ahead of the market with competitive, connected solutions.

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks, a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance leading the Matter initiative, enables consumer device manufacturers and retailers to realize better business outcomes through IoT solutions. Ayla’s software platform includes device, cloud, application, analytics and machine learning capabilities to drive the development and launch of differentiated connected products and services. By leveraging the Ayla IoT platform, solution providers can realize future-proofed, secure, connected products in the shortest time with the least risk. For more information, visit www.aylanetworks.com.