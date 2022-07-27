Black & Veatch Engages with SteelToad Consulting LLC Under Small Business Association’s Mentor-Protégé Program

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black & Veatch, a leading global provider of critical human infrastructure solutions, today announced involvement with SteelToad Consulting LLC, a Small Business Association (SBA)-certified HUBZone business providing authoritative cybersecurity and IT services. The agreement, part of the SBA’s Mentor-Protégé Program, includes Black & Veatch acting as a mentor to provide skills and guidance on successful business practices that will help advance SteelToad to the next level of technology service delivery and capability.

Providing CMMC Assessments and Training services as an LTP and C3PAO, and CMMI Assessments and Training, SteelToad aims to expand its management and strategic capabilities and multiply its client base within the federal government marketplace. With experience working alongside all levels of government, Black & Veatch will provide:

Management and technical assistance, including guidance with internal business processes and management systems

Contracting assistance, such as navigating the contracting process, understanding the obligations as a government contractor and developing the capabilities necessary to compete for government contracts

Business development, such as strategic planning, identifying potential new business markets and finding new contracting and partnership opportunities

“ Our work with SteelToad illustrates our commitment to engage with and support small businesses, which are an integral part of the global economy,” said Rick Kaiser, Mission Critical Facilities & Cybersecurity Solutions Lead, Black & Veatch. “ SteelToad’s founding team has extensive leadership experience and technology skills, and has built an impressive portfolio of cybersecurity capabilities, appraisal and training services. We look forward to working together to drive growth and success in this very important market.”

SteelToad’s core technology services fall into four categories: cybersecurity solutions, data services, software services, and cloud services. Black & Veatch will share skills, experience and best business practices with SteelToad in the areas of network management, capacity planning, optimization, data center communications, voice and data integration, and security compliance. SteelToad will provide cybersecurity capabilities to further enhance the design and delivery of secure solutions and to contribute to the cybersecurity guidance Black & Veatch offers clients worldwide.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US$3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

About SteelToad Consulting LLC

SteelToad is an SBA-certified HUBZone small business providing authoritative cybersecurity solutions to our clients. As an authorized CMMC C3PAO, and a CMMI Appraisal and Training company, SteelToad brings cohesive process improvement and quality management systems expertise to the design and delivery of our solutions. This unique approach supports the achievement of customer goals, leveraging an innovative approach with our clients.