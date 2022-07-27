ChargePoint and Charge Across Town partner with California Energy Commission to build hundreds of EV chargers at apartment buildings and condo complexes across the state

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California-based ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced a partnership with Charge Across Town and the State of California to deploy hundreds of EV chargers at multifamily properties like apartment buildings and condo complexes across the state. Providing EV charging infrastructure at multifamily buildings will make it easier and cheaper for Californians living in apartments and condos to charge at home, helping them make the transition to electric mobility.

“As a company that was founded in California and is headquartered here, we’re honored to work with the California Energy Commission and Charge Across Town to build reliable, equitable, and accessible EV charging infrastructure for Californians,” said John Schott, Director, Public Private Partnerships, at ChargePoint. “Driving electric should be possible for everyone, and this partnership recognizes that charging should be accessible where drivers live, work and play. We’re proud of our strong track record of providing charging solutions that multifamily property owners and drivers rely on every day and look forward to continuing this important work.”

“One barrier to EV adoption is the inaccessibility to home charging, and lack of electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure where it is needed most,” said Maureen Blanc, Director at Charge Across Town. “Working with ChargePoint in low income and disadvantaged communities, we have the opportunity to educate both multifamily building owners and residents on how EV charging works, the affordability and benefits of going electric, and the many state and local incentives available to these communities.”

As part of this work, ChargePoint has been awarded $4.25 million through the California Energy Commission’s Reliable, Equitable, and Accessible Charging for Multifamily Housing (REACH) program. Under the program, ChargePoint will partner with multifamily property owners and managers to install hundreds of CPF50 and CT4000 electric vehicle charging ports, with 75 percent reserved for buildings in disadvantaged or low income communities.

ChargePoint will also work with non-profit organization, Charge Across Town, to educate building owners and residents about the benefits of electric vehicles and how smart EV charging infrastructure makes charging at home easy and efficient. Charge Across Town’s work will include educational events at each building before and after EV chargers are installed and ongoing efforts to collect feedback from building management.

Through the project, residents living in these multifamily buildings are expected to drive over 2.7 million electric miles during the five years after the chargers are installed, eliminating more than 1.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent — the equivalent of planting over 18 million trees and growing them for a decade.

Currently, ChargePoint estimates a driver plugs into a ChargePoint charger every second. With EV sales expected to grow exponentially in the coming years as electric vehicles enter the market at lower price points, the nearly 4.8 million Californians living in multifamily properties will need charging solutions at home. With experience in everything from assigned, shared, and combined parking to portfolio-wide charging management software, ChargePoint is prepared to meet the unique needs of these EV drivers.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 113 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every second or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding ChargePoint’s plans with the REACH program and the potential success or impact of any such programs on the deployment of electric vehicle charging, infrastructure, utilization of EV infrastructure or market opportunities. Any statements that are not of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Words used such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “designed,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “intends,” “likely,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plans,” “projects,” “pursuing,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. All forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; the development, adoption and/or commercialization of fueling alternatives to electric vehicle charging; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; and unexpected delays in new product introductions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our projections in this press release are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 7, 2022, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

