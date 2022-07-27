Arch RoamRight Selected by Trek Travel as Travel Insurance Provider

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch RoamRight Travel Insurance today announced that Trek Travel, a leading luxury cycling vacations tour operator in North America, has selected Arch RoamRight as its primary travel insurance provider.

Trek Travel customers now have access to Arch RoamRight’s travel insurance protection plan and award-winning customer service and claims teams when they book through Trek Travel. Arch RoamRight’s plans offer protection against financial losses caused by trip cancellations and interruptions, coverage for baggage and personal effects, and 24/7 global travel and medical emergency assistance.

“Adventure travel continues to grow as more travelers wish to create lifetime memories and experiences,” said Cory Sobczyk, Vice President of Business Development, Arch RoamRight. “We’re pleased to offer our travel protection through Trek Travel, providing our excellent travel insurance to their valued customers.”

Trek Travel guests interested in purchasing Arch RoamRight’s travel insurance to help protect their travel plans can work with their trained trip consultants to understand and purchase coverage that meets their specific travel needs.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Arch RoamRight as they have demonstrated a track record of exemplary customer service, technology innovation and responsiveness,” said Rich Snodsmith, Director of Sales for Trek Travel. “Our partnership with Arch RoamRight provides our travelers with confidence, knowing that they are protected if an unexpected event happens that prevents them from going on their trip, or an unfortunate mishap occurs during their trip.”

About Arch RoamRight

Arch RoamRight (www.RoamRight.com) is the co-branding of Arch and RoamRight® marks used by Arch Insurance Company to market its travel insurance that insures U.S. residents traveling around the world. From trip cancellation to travel medical insurance plans and an award-winning mobile app and website, Arch RoamRightTM is an industry leader in innovation and technological solutions. In 2021, Arch RoamRight won multiple American Business Awards® and was named one of the Best in Travel Insurance for 2021 by Money.com.

About Trek Travel

Trek Travel provides cycling vacations of a lifetime in the world’s most beautiful destinations. From luxury experiences to easygoing self-guided adventures, the bike tour brand has a trip for every rider out there. Their trips include the use of award-winning Trek bicycles, including e-bikes, so you can ride the best routes with the best gear. Trek Travel has been crafting unforgettable cycling vacations for 20 years, and was most recently recognized by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2022 as one of the top tour operators in the world.

