Hello Mello® Ties into Growing Popularity for Comfortable, Travel-Friendly Fashion

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hello Mello, a fast-growing brand driven by market demand for its soft, travel-friendly loungewear, has launched a new online flagship store to promote the brand at www.hellomello.com.

The every-girl site showcases ultra-comfortable pants, shorts, joggers, cardigans, sweaters, hoodies, tees and robes. Prioritizing style, versatility and comfort, you can wear Hello Mello on the road, to bed and even to the office. Fashion-forward images, full product details, customer reviews and a mobile-friendly design promise a fun in-store experience from the comfort of your couch – or while boarding your next flight.

Hellomello.com emphasizes that all loungewear comes packaged inside travel-friendly drawstring pouches made with the same signature lightweight knits as the apparel inside. Designed for compact packing, you can skip the step of rolling up clothing in your luggage as these pouches cinch up to save space in your commuter bag or weekend duffle. Perfectly pocket-sized, customers can repurpose them for sunglasses, jewelry, headphones, skincare, makeup or other small essentials.

For travel, weekends, work, errands and relaxing at home, Hellomello.com offers super soft, cuddle-worthy loungewear you can take anywhere.

About Hello Mello

Hello Mello is a fashion brand for loungewear that's fun to wear and easy to pack. The Hello Mello line offers signature soft fabrics with trending prints, colors and fun graphics. The line also features travel-friendly drawstring pouches, ideal for on-the-go consumers who value style and comfort. Learn more at www.hellomello.com.