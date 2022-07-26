BabyQuip Introduces Two New Protection Plans to Give Traveling Families & Quality Providers a Carefree Baby Gear Rental Experience

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BabyQuip, #1 baby gear rental marketplace, announced today the launch of two comprehensive programs designed to give its customers and community of Quality Providers (the independent contractors who rent baby and children’s gear on the BabyQuip platform) enhanced trust, safety and assurance benefits. The new BabyQuip Car Seat Replacement Program and BabyQuip Damage Protection Plan are now available to Quality Providers and traveling families.

“We’re excited to extend these new plans to our community, and help both customers and Quality Providers alleviate some of the safety issues, stress and other complexities that arise when accidents, damage or loss occur during family travel,” said Fran Maier, CEO of BabyQuip.

The BabyQuip Car Seat Replacement program is designed to reinforce baby and child safety. In the event of a motor vehicle accident, if a car seat is damaged or deemed unusable by the manufacturer, it will be replaced by BabyQuip. This removes any incentive by the customer not to report a damaged car seat, since they will not be held liable for replacing the car seat. Car seats that meet both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) and manufacturer’s guidelines for minor accidents are still allowed to be rented. For added measure, BabyQuip’s inventory system ensures all car seats available on the website are safe to rent, and automatically removes expired or recalled car seats.

In addition, BabyQuip’s Damage Protection program protects the Quality Provider. In the event that a customer causes accidental damage or loss to a Quality Provider’s baby gear rented through the BabyQuip platform, the BabyQuip Damage Protection Plan ensures that the gear is replaced at no cost to the Quality Provider. To take the burden off its Quality Provider community, the plan covers damaged or lost gear up to $1,000 for U.S. rentals and is effective for the duration of each reservation.

For more information on the BabyQuip Car Seat Replacement Program and BabyQuip Damage Protection Plan, visit www.BabyQuip.com.

About BabyQuip

Founded in May 2016, BabyQuip helps families "Pack Light & Travel Happy" to over 900 locations in the US, Canada and beyond. BabyQuip delivers thousands of clean, safe and insured baby gear items to families who don't want to haul bulky gear while traveling. Its newest service, BabyQuip Cleaning, offers professional baby gear cleaning services for local families and businesses who don’t have the time or tools to do it themselves. As a managed marketplace, the BabyQuip platform enables its community of over 1100 Independent Quality Providers the opportunity to build a business renting cleaning baby gear on the BabyQuip platform. Strategic BabyQuip partnerships include Destination by Hyatt, Vrbo, AvantStay, Blueground, Xplorie, Guesty and DACK, among others. BabyQuip appeared on the ABC hit show, Shark Tank in March, 2020. For more information, visit www.BabyQuip.com or connect @babyquip.