Guardian Pharmacy Services Expands Midwest Footprint with First Pharmacy Opening in Kansas

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Pharmacy Services, one of the nation’s largest and most innovative long-term care (LTC) pharmacy companies, and Guardian Pharmacy of the Heartland today announced the opening of a new pharmacy location in the greater Kansas City area. This pharmacy, located in Lenexa, Kansas, together with the Springfield and St. Louis, Missouri locations, will allow Guardian Pharmacy of the Heartland to better serve residents in assisted living, skilled nursing and behavioral health communities as well as individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois. The Lenexa pharmacy expands Guardian’s Midwest footprint and marks its first venture into Kansas.

Guardian Pharmacy of the Heartland currently serves thousands of LTC residents from its two locations in Missouri. The pharmacy has experienced substantial business growth since opening in 2009, and in just the past three years, increased residents served by 32%.

“Our goal has always been to bring safe, high-quality pharmacy services to organizations and vulnerable residents throughout the Heartland,” said Michael Counts, PharmD, president of Guardian Pharmacy of the Heartland. “This new location allows us to expand our reach potentially impacting thousands of additional residents and turning our vision into reality. It is a testament to our incredible team of professionals who provide exemplary pharmacy services each and every day.”

The 6,500 square-foot facility will house new technology/automation and a training center to provide in-service and clinical instruction courses for pharmacy employees, as well as community staff members. Seth Connelly, PharmD, senior director of operations for Guardian Pharmacy of the Heartland, will lead the new pharmacy.

“After spending the past two years supporting and building relationships with LTC communities and residents in Greater Kansas City and Eastern Kansas, our team is excited to have a permanent presence there,” said Connelly. “This expansion brings us closer to the communities we serve and strategically positions us for continued growth throughout Kansas and beyond.”

As part of the Guardian Pharmacy Services family, Guardian Pharmacy of the Heartland benefits from the company’s local-autonomy business model. This industry-unique model ensures that the local pharmacy team can focus on customer service to meet the specialized needs of the communities, residents and individuals they serve, while Guardian’s Corporate Support Team assists with the many complex behind-the-scenes business functions, including data analytics, HR, IT, payor relations, national sales and more.

Founded in 2004, Guardian Pharmacy Services has 41 locations serving 30 states. For more information, visit www.guardianpharmacy.com.

