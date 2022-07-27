Navya and Electromin Sign a Non-exclusive Distribution Agreement to Accelerate Sales of Navya Autonomous Solutions in the Middle East

VILLEURBANNE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya) (Paris:NAVYA), an autonomous mobility systems leader and Electromin, a Saudi Arabian e-Mobility company, have signed a distribution agreement to better promote and expand Navya's products and services in the Middle East, with a first priority given to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

At the end of March 2022, Navya and Electromin began exploratory work to confirm the market need in this geographic area as well as the relevance of Navya's solutions and Electromin's ability to deploy them on a large scale.

Autonomous shared transport solutions for people and goods are significant contributing tools in the realization of major smart city projects, transportation evolution and ecological transition undertaken by many countries in the GCC (Gulf Countries Council). To date, Navya has already deployed a dozen autonomous shuttles in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and anticipates a strong acceleration of demand in the coming years for the use cases mentioned above.

This favorable market context led Electromin to strengthen its current portfolio with an autonomous mobility offering, which is essential to the success of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's transformation programs, as well as those of the GCC, and the MENA region. After an in-depth analysis of the challenges and existing offerings, the company chose Navya as the most advanced and appropriate technology and expertise on the market to rapidly meet the growing needs of prestigious private and public customers throughout the country.

Electromin, an e-Mobility company wholly owned by Petromin, a leading Saudi company in the field of advanced lubricants, automotive technology, multimodal mobility and sustainable transportation, is a strong and reliable local partner for Navya, with a high level of brand awareness, adequate resources and wide distribution coverage throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

Through this distribution agreement, Electromin will offer all of Navya's solutions with the help of a dedicated team, fully trained by Navya in the promotion and sale of autonomous systems for the transportation of people and goods. Electromin will also provide pre- and post-sales support, ensuring the best possible partner and customer experience through local service that meets the expectations of a demanding market.

In addition, this collaboration will allow Navya and Electromin to meet the specific needs of the local market through tailored turnkey offers, covering all necessary services, from vehicle rental to after sales services.

Navya and Electromin are pleased with their joint roadmap towards transforming the countries of the GCC and the MENA region into the global showcase for autonomous, connected, sustainable and inclusive mobility. Electromin will be one of Navya's distribution partners in this incredible territory where Navya intends to consolidate and accelerate its positions.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO of Electromin: “We are very pleased to partner with Navya in the distribution of their products and services to offer our many customers in the Gulf Arab States and MENA region a reliable autonomous mobility offer adapted to their sustainable transportation challenges and the cities of the future. This agreement strengthens our current portfolio and extends our position in the value chain of a sector in high demand. Electromin is a company focused on the future of mobility and we are convinced that Navya autonomous systems are part of it. Together, we have everything we need to deploy Navya shuttles, Charlatte Autonom Tracts and autonomous driving packages equipped with Navya Drive® autonomous driving software and Navya Operate® supervision on a very large scale.”

Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya: “We are delighted to strengthen our strategic and commercial partnership with Electromin, which will provide us with new growth opportunities and a strong dynamic in a strategic territory for Navya and for Charlatte Autonom. Our non-exclusive collaboration with Electromin is a major step in our international development and represents a formidable lever to accelerate our deployment projects for the transportation of people and goods. The complementary nature of our collaboration provides each of us with real long-term development prospects, both in the shuttle and logistics tract segments, as well as in next-generation platforms integrating Navya Drive® autonomous driving software and Navya Operate® supervision software. With already 75% of the autonomous transportation market share in the Gulf Arab States, this agreement reflects Navya's leadership position in a market with very high potential and our desire to continue to develop in this market by exploiting all the growth avenues available to us and expanding our collaboration with all the partners that will enable us to achieve our goals”.

About Petromin

Founded in 1968 by royal decree, Petromin is a leading Saudi multinational company in the field of advanced lubricant products, multimodal mobility, a provider of sustainable transportation solutions and a transformative force for the transportation of people, goods and services through environmentally sustainable platforms.

Further details: www.petromin.com

About Electromin

Electromin is Saudi Arabia's leading provider of turnkey, technology-driven eMobility solutions for passenger vehicles, commercial and government fleets, mass transit and large infrastructure projects. The world is changing, we are building the future of eMobility to keep you ahead.

Further details: www.electromin.com

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom® Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

Further details: www.navya.tech