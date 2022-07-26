North America Deodorants Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive & Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "North America Deodorants Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American deodorants market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period, 2022-2027.

The deodorants market in the region has grown due to rising hygiene awareness and the availability of various fragrances in various formats. On the other hand, the abundance of male grooming products supplemented by the presence of global vendors and growing demand for on-demand antiperspirants are expected to fuel the growth of the deodorants market altogether.

There has been an increase in demand for safe, natural, and organic deodorant products in the market, due to the rise in consumer awareness about the harmful effects of paraben and aluminum compounds present in the deodorants.

Key Market Trends

Growing Concern About Hygiene and Freshness

The rising awareness about hygiene due to changes in lifestyle and improvement in the standard of living is a result of consumer awareness and socialization of the consumers. The healthy living trend is primarily driving the deodorants market in North America. Smelling good is a sign of good hygiene and etiquette.

Consumers use deodorants regularly to maintain their hygiene, which is leading to their increased usage. Hence, for the middle-income group, companies are launching products that are cheap and effective. Increasing consumer inclination towards being presentable, sweat-free, and odor-free 24 hours a day is leading the key players to manufacture products that are clinically proven to stay for more than 24 hours on the body. The rise in the use of organic deodorants by teenagers and athletes and the increase in awareness about hygiene among consumers are anticipated to fuel the demand for deodorants during the forecast period.

United States Holds Largest Market Share

The increasing demand for personal grooming products, along with the rise in female workforce participation, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the United States. Furthermore, the rising demand for novel and innovative fragrances and scented products among the masses, especially among millennials, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Like other consumer packaged goods across categories, the United States' demand for "natural" increases as consumers look for natural alternatives. An established retail platform is one of the main factors that has led to the growth and usage of deodorants in the country. Furthermore, the ease in product availability and numerous brands choosing the country as a launchpad have led consumers to have access to both international and novel players in the category.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MARKET

Companies Mentioned

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Revlon Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

L'Occitane International SA

The Avon Company

Revlon Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3aakqa