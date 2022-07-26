Keystone Agency Partners Debuts in Business Insurance’s Ranking of Top 100 Insurance Brokers of U.S. Business

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Agency Partners (KAP), a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform, today announced it was named to Business Insurance’s ranking of the world’s Top 100 Insurance Brokers of U.S. Business for 2022. Reporting 233 percent year-over-year growth in 2021, KAP is among only a few brokers reporting triple-digit growth, earning a ranking of 56th in KAP’s first year of eligibility for the Top 100 list.

KAP also earned the distinction of being the top first-time participant in this year’s list. The ranking highlights independent insurance agency demand for the company’s differentiated value proposition. Through a partnership with KAP, agency owners can retain ownership in their agency, take ownership in a portion of KAP, maintain their local brand, and gain the strategic direction, capital investment, operational support and collaborative resources of KAP.

“We are proud to be included in Business Insurance’s list of the world’s premier insurance brokers,” said Jeff Turner, Chief Executive Officer of KAP. “Our first full year of operation reflects the interest in our differentiated model and our leadership’s ability to drive exponential growth with our Platform Partners. KAP’s aligned incentives and Connected Autonomy operating model, have attracted agency owners from some of the highest performing agencies in the country and we’re thrilled to bring such a compelling offering to the market.”

In the first half of 2022, KAP added five platform partner agencies – growing its footprint in key geographic states of Florida, Michigan, Missouri, and New Jersey. This geographic expansion allows for future tuck-in opportunity to be realized through additional geographic depth and diversity of line of business coverage. The company plans to drive accelerated growth by leveraging the power of the collective platform, realizing operational efficiencies and delivering even greater value for partner agency clients and employees.

