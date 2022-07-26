Foot Levelers Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Revolutionary Innovations in Custom Orthotics, Forecasts Technology Breakthroughs and Serves as Pinnacle of Health and Wellness

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, is pleased to celebrate its 70th anniversary with a look at the company’s impressive achievements and exciting developments for the future. Foot Levelers is recognized as the pioneer in innovation, developing a number of “firsts” in the world, including the first truly custom orthotic, first casting in foam methodology and first 3-D scanner. Foot Levelers are the only custom orthotics that support all three arches of the foot for total body health and are backed by proven science.

“Our ground-breaking tools and technology have fueled and continue to support custom orthotics as we refine our solutions to meet evolving health and lifestyle needs,” says Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers. “Quite literally, our custom orthotics serve as the foundation of strength and stability for our doctors and the patients they serve. Our research proves that proper biomechanics of the feet has a positive impact on the spine, specifically by reducing chronic low back pain. Our tools and technology come together where science meets performance, as we strive to continue to serve as the pinnacle of health and wellness.”

According to research conducted by Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, back pain is the sixth most costly condition in the United States, with health care costs and indirect costs due to back pain reaching over $12 billion per year and back problems representing patients’ most frequent complaint to doctors.

Jamie Greenawalt, senior vice president, Foot Levelers, adds, “Looking ahead, we’ll continue to provide the highest level of care and innovation. In July 2022, we launched InMotion+™, based on our InMotion®, the world's most prescribed custom orthotic, featuring an enhanced design that represents the best custom orthotic that Foot Levelers has ever offered. We look forward to delivering more world-class orthotics that offer quality of life improvement for patients of all ages and activity levels. We are proud to build on our incredible legacy of performance and leadership.”

Studies document that Foot Levelers orthotics are proven to reduce lower back pain by 34.5%, a result that translates into better care for patients, lower costs for healthcare systems and better outcomes for providers in the spine care continuum.

Dr. Ted Carrick, professor of Neurology, University of Central Florida College of Medicine, adjunct Professor, MGH Institute of Health Professions, senior research Fellow, Centre for Mental Health Research/University of Cambridge, and chiropractor, says, “Foot Levelers’ custom orthotics are a powerful first-line treatment in the battle against lower back pain. As the foundation of the body, improving the feet with custom orthotics helps balance and support the spine. Orthotics also represent an essential preventive against back pain, which is important given America’s ongoing opioid crisis.”

Foot Levelers has a proud history of helping people practice proactive health through exercise and staying active. Since 2012 they’ve been the title sponsor of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon and Half Marathon, which draw thousands of participants to the Roanoke community every year. Recently, the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon was named one of the hardest road marathons in the U.S. by Runners World.

Click here to request a list of healthcare providers that offer Foot Levelers products and outstanding care.

About Foot Levelers

Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom orthotics, has been serving healthcare professionals since 1952. Stabilizing orthotics help properly support the back, knees, hips, pelvis, and even neck by providing a balanced and symmetrical foundation. Foot Levelers orthotics are proven to reduce LBP by 34.5%. Visit www.footlevelers.com; and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@FootLevelers).