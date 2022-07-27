Hero MotoCorp Selects Accenture for Supply Chain Transformation

Accenture has been selected by Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, to scale up and enhance its future-ready supply chain. (Image 2) (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been selected by Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (NSE: HEROMOTOCO), the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, to scale up and enhance its future-ready supply chain.

The program will include supply chain strategy, planning optimization, logistics cost optimization and development of an end-to-end digital supply chain suite, thereby enabling Hero MotoCorp to manage the increasing complexity in products, markets, and supply chain networks, while driving cost reduction in an inflationary environment.

Ram Kuppuswamy, chief procurement & supply chain officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As we expand our global footprint and foray into electric vehicles, navigating the complex global supply chain network will be crucial in driving our future growth. Simplifying our operations and improving profitability will be key to creating the capacity we need to expand our products portfolio and enter new markets.”

Accenture will use its zero-based supply chain (ZBSC) approach to facilitate Hero MotoCorp’s cost optimization efforts across its supply chain. It will also deploy a supply chain control tower, powered by data and analytics, to enable better supply chain and logistics planning.

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, the digital supply chain platform will provide Hero MotoCorp’s business decision makers deeper visibility across the company’s operations. Accenture will also help Hero MotoCorp train its workforce and build the right capabilities across supply chain planning and logistics functions as well as in data and analytics.

Manish Chandra, Accenture’s supply chain & operations lead in India, said, “The need for resilient supply chains has never been more important. Our program will provide Hero MotoCorp with improved visibility across its supply chain, enabling the company to better meet its customer requirements and quickly respond to ongoing disruption while significantly optimizing supply chain costs."

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

The New Delhi (India) headquartered Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year — the coveted position it has held for the past 21 consecutive years. The Company has sold over 100 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales since its inception. Hero MotoCorp currently sells its products in more than 43 countries across Asia, Africa, Middle East, and South and Central America. Hero MotoCorp has eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh. Hero MotoCorp has two world-class, state-of-the-art R&D facilities — the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and Tech Centre Germany (TCG) near Munich. Hero MotoCorp is one of the largest corporate promoters of multiple disciplines of sports, including, Golf, Football, Field Hockey, Cricket and Motorsports. Fifteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods is Hero’s Global Corporate Partner.

