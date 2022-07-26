4AIR and NATA Announce First-Ever SAF Delivery Receipt for Business Aviation

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) in partnership with 4AIR announced the release of a first-ever Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) receipt for business aviation. The SAF Delivery Receipt allows fixed-base operators (FBOs) to provide industry-requested, standardized documentation to business aircraft operators about their uplift of SAF. Aircraft operators can use the new receipt both for certification by 4AIR and others of their efforts to fight climate change, and for compliance with Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

At present, the largest emissions reductions are enabled by using SAF, but operators currently are receiving different documentation depending on their supplier. Moreover, there is no way to easily link the sustainability documentation to the “last mile uplift” from the FBO to the operator.

“Sustainable Aviation Fuel is today’s most accessible way to not just offset but actually reduce carbon emissions that contribute to climate change,” said 4AIR President Kennedy Ricci. “However, many operators were struggling to get the necessary information to report on their use of SAF. Our collaboration with NATA provides a standardized paper trail for everyone in the industry to know what to look for. It both proves and highlights the use of SAF, which will encourage its wider adoption.”

Documenting the feedstock used with a particular uplift is vital to know the carbon intensity of the fuel. Similarly, an operator needs to know the blend of the fuel uplifted to calculate the actual emissions reduced.

The first standardized proof of purchase will make operators more aware of the level of sustainability of the SAF they have uplifted. The documentation – like a W2 for sustainability – allows them to document their use for reporting. This will drive more uplift of SAF or encourage operators to seek it out to arrive or depart from a location where it is available to meet their sustainability goals or enhance their ESG efforts.

“This is another example of the business aviation industry’s efforts to show that, while carbon and emissions offsets are a critical starting point, we must encourage adoption of SAF and other carbon-reducing technologies wherever available,” said NATA President and CEO Timothy Obitts. “This formal documentation of the use of SAF fulfills an important industry need and provides a pathway for sustainability to become standard operating procedure throughout business aviation.”

About the National Air Transportation Association

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has been the voice of aviation business for more than 80 years. Representing nearly 3,700 aviation business service providers, NATA is the leading national trade association representing the business interests of general aviation service companies on legislative and regulatory matters at the federal level, while also providing education, services, and benefits to our members to help ensure their long-term economic success. NATA is a founding member of the Business Aviation Coalition for Sustainable Aviation Fuel and the Council on Sustainable Fuels Accountability (CoSAFA), of which NATA President and CEO Timothy Obitts serves as chairman of the Steering Committee and as board chairman, respectively. For more information, visit https://www.nata.aero.

About 4AIR

4AIR is an industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for private aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.

The 4AIR framework offers four levels, each with specific, science-based goals, independently verified results and progressively greater impacts on sustainability that make it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, support for new technologies and other strategies.

For more information, visit us at www.4air.aero. For 4AIR press inquiries, contact Nicholas Parmelee at 781-210-5027 or nparmelee@hubbellgroup.com.