Yarusi Holdings Purchases Berry Hill Apartment Complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yarusi Holdings is pleased to announce the successful purchase of The Bransford House, soon to be rebranded as The Bransford on Berry.

The Bransford on Berry is a well-located 64-unit apartment complex in Nashville, TN right off 8th avenue in Berry Hill, a booming submarket in the heart of Nashville. Investors are projected to have a 2.3x return on capital during that period and a 18.63% average annual return over the course of ownership.

“We are excited to welcome another asset in the Nashville MSA into our portfolio. The Nashville Market offers substantial opportunities in the Multifamily space as the market continues to benefit from strong employment and population drivers.” says Yarusi Holdings’ Managing Partner Jason Yarusi.

About Yarusi Holdings, LLC:

Yarusi Holdings is a multifamily investment firm that repositions underperforming properties through operational efficiencies, rebranding, and value-add renovations.

More information on Yarusi Holdings can be found at: www.yarusiholdings.com