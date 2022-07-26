Walmart Partners with WALDO to Offer Affordable Contact Lenses

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart and WALDO are partnering to make eyecare more accessible and affordable. Walmart is the first exclusive retailer to offer WALDO, an innovative and accessible eyecare brand that believes in the power of positive vision. These first-of-their-kind lenses are enriched with essential vitamins, including B12, to help refresh and rejuvenate eyes.

At $23.86 for a 30-pack of the Hydra Boost Daily Lenses, customers can save 13%-84% off the cash price of comparable branded daily disposable contact lenses at Walmart, which translates into a savings of up to $552 a year at Walmart.1

“We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to expand access to affordable eyecare options across the country,” says Ashleigh Hinde, Founder and CEO at WALDO. “Partnering with Walmart allows us to grow our community and help foster much larger conversation around the importance of eye health and the need for accessible options for eyecare.”

WALDO is committed to making eye care an essential part of everyday life through accessible, high-quality products, trustworthy expert service and a platform to elevate the vision of their customers. “Walmart is continuously looking for ways to bring our customers brands they already use and love to our stores, making it even more convenient to prioritize their health during their weekly shopping trips,” says Tabitha Watkins, Divisional Merchandising Manager – Specialty Healthcare at Walmart. “We are so pleased to be the first retailer to carry WALDO, a brand that is delivering innovative eyecare products at a great value for our customers.”

Routine eye exams are an important part of taking care of your whole health. Walmart operates more than 3,000 vision centers nationwide, allowing customers to easily fill prescriptions for prescription eyewear, sunglasses, reading glasses and contact lenses2. Walmart Vision Centers across the country are being transformed into state-of-the-art facilities with an all-new customer experience that features family tables and full-length mirrors for a functional try-on atmosphere. The remodeled centers will have newly designed and interactive shelving, semi-private spaces for associate consultations and more. WALDO products will be available nationwide beginning July 26.

Shop WALDO now at WalmartContacts.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About Waldo

WALDO is an innovative and accessible eyecare brand that champions positive vision for all through high quality products and service. Founded by Ashleigh Hinde in 2017, WALDO is leading the movement in making eyecare an essential part of everyday life. Challenging industry perceptions by removing alienating jargon and investing in product innovation and services that are always centered around the customer. Since launch, WALDO lenses have been worn by over 200,000 customers and the company has expanded its eyecare product range and services to reach the EU and USA. Through innovative products, an insightful and thoughtful business philosophy and courage to push boundaries - WALDO strives to lead industry evolution. For more information, please visit hiwaldo.com.