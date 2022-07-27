Fidelis Cybersecurity Joins the AWS ISV Accelerate Program

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fidelis Cybersecurity, the industry innovator in Active eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) and unified cloud security solutions, trusted by Fortune 500 firms and government organizations worldwide, announced today that it is strengthening its work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by joining the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. AWS ISV Accelerate Program helps Fidelis Cybersecurity connect with more customers to accelerate the adoption of unified cloud security with Fidelis CloudPassage Halo® by identifying solutions for customers that run on or integrate with AWS. Fidelis Halo provides automated security and compliance for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), servers, and containers in any mix of public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

A Fidelis Halo subscription through AWS provides ongoing access to automated discovery, inventory, assessment, security controls, and compliance for all IaaS, PaaS, servers, workloads, and containers running under connected AWS accounts. Customers get full-featured access to comprehensive cloud security through economical, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) or enterprise pricing models. This Fidelis Halo subscription includes access to one or any combination of the three Fidelis Halo services to fit your organization’s needs: Fidelis Cloud Secure (CSPM), Fidelis Server Secure (CWPP), and Fidelis Container Secure (Container Security). Fidelis Halo customers subscribed through AWS also have full access to the Fidelis Halo REST API for seamless integration of security with DevOps tools and workflows, SIEM and SOAR tools, and more.

Jeff Lennon, Vice President, Global Channels, Alliances, and Cloud Sales, Fidelis Cybersecurity: “Fidelis Cybersecurity has a customer-first culture and a collaborative vision for innovation in the Cloud Security and Compliance market. We’re excited to expand our relationship with AWS through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. It will help us support the expanding needs of global customers and managed service providers in their growth and governance business strategies with the Fidelis Halo Platform.”

About Fidelis Cybersecurity

Fidelis Cybersecurity, the industry innovator in Active XDR and proactive cyber defense solutions, safeguards modern information technology (IT) environments with unparalleled detection, deception, response, cloud security, and compliance capabilities. We offer full visibility across hybrid environments via deep, dynamic asset discovery, multi-faceted context, and risk assessment. These features help minimize attackable surface areas, automate exposure prevention, threat detection, and incident response, and provide the context, accuracy, speed, and portability security professionals need to find and neutralize adversaries earlier in the attack lifecycle. Fidelis Cybersecurity is dedicated to helping clients become stronger and more secure. Fidelis is trusted by many top commercial, enterprise, and government agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.fidelissecurity.com/.