Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for the RDR4A/B Weather Radar Systems

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontic, a leading OEM, and MRO services provider for established aircraft in the commercial, military, and rotorcraft markets, has signed an exclusive license agreement with Honeywell for the RDR4A/B Weather Radar Systems.

Ontic will leverage its existing facilities and repair teams in the USA, Europe and Asia to ensure continued customer support. The products are installed across a wide range of platforms and add to the existing radar capability that Ontic already has established at its Chatsworth facility in Los Angeles. The transition will be managed by our dedicated global Project Management Office team.

This latest agreement adds to the large portfolio of exclusively licensed products between the two companies in a relationship that began in 1983.

Gareth Blackbird, Ontic Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We’re excited to secure another license with such a key partner and look forward to supporting this complex, flight critical product for the existing customer base.”

“Honeywell has a long-standing relationship with Ontic with many such license arrangements. This exclusive license for RDR 4A/4B weather radar product lines will continue that partnership and enhances value for our end customers,” said Vipul Gupta, VPGM Avionics for Honeywell Aerospace.

About Ontic

Ontic is an Aerospace Industry leader with over 45 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience. Ontic provides FAA, CAAC, CAAS and EASA Part 21 and 145 original equipment manufacturer (OEM) support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for maturing, legacy aircraft parts.

Ontic supports OEMs by taking complete responsibility for their mature and non-core products, under license or acquisition, allowing the OEM to focus on their current and future programs. Our portfolio includes licenses for over 7,500 top-level aerospace assemblies including avionics, electronics, electro-mechanical, fluid pumping and control, APUs, engines, oxygen systems, fuel measurement and power generation. We are the experts at adopting and transitioning aerospace products.