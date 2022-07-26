Movius and Theta Lake Partner to Combine Industry Leading Voice and Text Solutions with Award-Winning Compliance

CUPERTINO, Calif. & SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Movius, providers of trusted, secure, work-from-anywhere solutions for mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp and Theta Lake, a leader in modern communication compliance and security solutions, today announced a partnership to enable highly regulated industries to efficiently scale secure and compliant mobile communications to improve business productivity.

Organizations are looking for ways to more effectively communicate and share information both internally and externally in modern and standard ways using mobile voice and text messaging, including WhatsApp. At the same time, organizations have to ensure proper record keeping, compliance, and security to protect consumers and the organization. In the absence of an approved solution, some users have leveraged unsanctioned channels and have put organizations at risk of regulatory fines and penalties.

“Our partnership with Theta Lake brings the best of both companies’ technologies together to create a winning communication and compliance solution for leading financial institutions around the world,” said Ananth Siva, CEO at Movius.

Movius and Theta Lake together provide powerful mobile voice and messaging tools with integrated compliance capture, archiving, and surveillance in a unified, non-disruptive solution that covers voice and electronic communications together.

MultiLine by Movius delivers a comprehensive, fully SaaS-based platform that adds a second, dedicated business line to any wireless device, allowing users to securely separate their work and personal communications using just one device.

The Movius AI-powered application also interfaces seamlessly with popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, WeChat, and Microsoft Teams and integrates with popular CRM platforms like Salesforce.

Theta Lake delivers a cloud-native approach to archiving, security and compliance for unified communications including voice, video, text and email. For mobile messaging platforms like Movius, Theta Lake: Unifies voice and electronic communications capture and supervision to eliminate gaps in context and disconnects across disparate compliance teams Captures all messages, images, emojis, audio, video, and other rich media Provides a native display of messages in full context, making it easier for compliance personnel to review and assess a case, investigation or policy violation Applies Theta Lake’s patented AI and ML-based risk detection technology in messages, images, documents, files, voice, and more for security and communication surveillance review Securely preserves content within Theta Lake’s 17a-4 WORM compliant storage that is hosted in a secure SOC2 Type 2 certified data center, or in a customer’s archive of choice



Mobile voice, messaging and WhatsApp have proven to be a very effective way of engaging and communicating with customers, clients, and partners. However, gaps in compliance record keeping and supervision for these integrated voice and text communications have been an area of focus for regulators with fines already totaling $1 billion this year and no signs of slowing down.

“Our partnership with Movius demonstrates that better coverage through better, integrated communication and compliance solutions is the path forward,” said Devin Redmond, CEO and Co-founder at Theta Lake. “Letting end-users communicate with the right mobile messaging tools and apps that use text, voice, and rich media while having unified compliance capture, archiving, and supervision features allows regulated organizations to improve productivity, improve compliance coverage, and reduce compliance risk and complexity.”

To see the partnership in action or learn more, go to Theta Lake + Movius.

ABOUT MOVIUS

Movius is the mobile communication company for the work-from-anywhere world. MultiLine by Movius is the trusted solution for using mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp for business and customer communications globally. Leading banks and enterprises around the world use the company’s unified secure communication platform to connect with their customers in more convenient, cost-effective, and compliant ways. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Movius has additional locations in Atlanta, GA, London, UK, and Bangalore, India and works with leading global partners like T-Mobile, BlackBerry, BT Global, and Bridge Alliance. To learn more about Movius, visit www.movius.ai.

ABOUT THETA LAKE

Theta Lake’s multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, utilizing nearly 100 frictionless partner integrations that include RingCentral, Webex by Cisco, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, Movius and more. Theta Lake can capture, compliantly archive, and act as an archive connector for existing archives of record for video, voice, and chat collaboration systems. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake uses patented AI to detect and surface regulatory, privacy, and security risks in an AI assisted review workflow across what is shared, shown, spoken, and typed. Theta Lake enables organizations to safely, compliantly, and cost-effectively expand their use of communication platforms. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or Twitter at @thetalake.