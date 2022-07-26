JB Capital Partners with Taylor Street on Real Estate Lending Income Fund

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JB Capital, an alternative credit manager investing in areas of the market underserved by traditional banks, announces its partnership with Taylor Street for JB Capital’s Real Estate Lending Income Fund. The Fund provides solutions-oriented capital to professional owners, operators and developers of multi-family and industrial real estate assets in key markets across the across the US.

Under this partnership, JB Capital will leverage the strength and skill of Taylor Street’s national real estate expertise, further allowing Taylor Street to now provide its clients access to institutional alternative asset management.

“I have great respect for Patrick O’Meara and the team he has built at Taylor Street,” said Jeremy Hill, Founder and Managing Partner of JB Capital. “I can’t think of a better partner for the Real Estate Lending Income Fund as we build it for years to come.”

As the equity gap required for most investors and developers continues to increase, it has forced even the most successful and experienced industry professionals to look outside traditional sources of capital to close that gap with common sense equity and mezzanine structured solutions.

"We are excited for this new partnership with JB Capital as it follows through on our commitment to expand Taylor Street’s commercial real estate business," said Patrick O’Meara, Founder and CEO of Taylor Street. "With a history of investing in underserved markets, the team at JB Capital has an investment philosophy that aligns well with the foundation of Taylor Street’s ongoing strategies as well as our shared principles of taking a client first approach.”

The Fund continues JB Capital’s commitment to providing its investors with a high-yielding debt investment that delivers consistent monthly income while minimizing the risk of loss of principal and maintaining near-term liquidity.

About JB Capital

JB Capital provides creative, tailored solutions through the provision of capital, strategy, and operational support to facilitate growth strategies for well managed companies. JB Capital partners have more than four decades of combined real estate, capital markets and investment banking experience. As a result, JB Capital offers a level of expertise, counsel, and resources often not available to smaller private companies. For more information, visit the website at www.jb-capital.com.

About Taylor Street

Taylor Street is a full-service real estate firm based in Phoenix, Arizona. Lead by a team with decades of national investment experience, our seasoned professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advisory services focused on commercial and residential real estate, finance, investments, and property management. We are committed to relentlessly pursuing the highest level of service and maximum value for our owners, investors, and clients. For more information, visit www.taylorst.com