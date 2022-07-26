EPC Space Announces Distribution Partnership with Micross for Rad-Hard Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices for Space, Aerospace, and Other High Reliability Applications

Micross to distribute EPC Space rad-hard GaN power devices to service the space, aerospace, and other high-reliability markets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Micross to distribute EPC Space rad-hard GaN power devices to service the space, aerospace, and other high-reliability markets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPC Space today announced that Micross has agreed to become an authorized distributor for EPC Space’s line of packaged radiation-hardened GaN-on-silicon transistors and ICs, which are designed and qualified for satellite and other high-reliability applications.

Spanning a range of 40 V to 300 V, EPC Space offers a family of rad hard enhancement mode power transistors. These power transistors demonstrate significant performance advantages over competitive silicon-based rad hard power MOSFETs. EPC Space technology produces GaN devices that are smaller, lighter and better performing, meaning the devices have many times superior switching performance compared to silicon solutions.

To complement the EPC Space discrete products, Micross will also distribute EPC Space’s family of rad hard enhancement mode GaN drivers and power stages. These rad-hard GaN drivers are optimized to drive the rad hard GaN transistors in critical spaceborne systems and applications. The Rad hard power stages integrate a high-speed gate drive circuit with power switches to provide a complete monolithic power stage in a tiny footprint for a smaller, lighter solution.

This agreement combines the superior performance and reliability of EPC Space’s rad-hard GaN Technology with Micross’ vast portfolio of high reliability product lines along with their far reaching and outstanding relationship driven network within the high reliability community.

Critical spaceborne applications that benefit from the performance improvements that EPC Space devices offer include power supplies for satellites and mission equipment, light detection and ranging (lidar) for robotics, autonomous navigation and rendezvous docking, motor drives for robotics and instrumentation, and ion thrusters for satellite orientation and positioning as well as interplanetary propulsion of low-mass robotic vehicles.

“The addition of EPC Space’s rad-hard gallium nitride-based power management products complements Micross’ expansive hi-rel product solutions portfolio and global expertise in providing mission-critical components and services for hi-reliability applications,” said Mark Zack, Micross Components’ Sr. Vice President of Die & Wafer Services. “We are excited to offer these innovative products to the high reliability design community.”

“We are excited to bring our leading-edge high performance rad-hard GaN technology together with the expertise of Micross to reach wider and deeper into the Space marketplace where these customer’s power applications require “state of the art” performance along with greater power density solutions,” said Bel Lazar, EPC Space’s CEO.

About EPC Space

EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power management solutions for space and other harsh environments. Radiation-hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications including power supplies, light detection and ranging (lidar), motor drive, and ion thrusters.

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

About Micross

Micross (www.micross.com) is the global one-source provider of Bare Die & Wafers, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Component Modification Services, Electrical & Environmental Testing and Hi-Rel Products to manufacturers and users of semiconductor devices. In business for more than 40 years, our extensive hi-reliability capabilities serve the Aerospace & Defense, Space, Medical and Industrial markets. Micross possesses the sourcing, packaging, assembly, engineering, test and logistics expertise needed to support an application throughout its entire program cycle.