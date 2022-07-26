Generational Equity Advises CK Environmental in its Sale to Alliance Technical Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, CK Environmental, Inc. to Alliance Technical Group, LLC. The acquisition closed June 28, 2022.

CK Environmental (CKE), located in Canton, Massachusetts is an environmental consulting firm specializing in air quality sampling, analyzing, and reporting primarily for smoke-stack emissions. Revenue is generated from stack testing as well as quality assurance/quality control and maintenance activities. The Company is AETB (Air Emissions Testing Body) accredited, which is required to work at certain facilities. CKE also differentiates itself with a high employee retention rate, project managers who all have QSTI (Quality Source Testing Individual) certification, continuously updated test equipment, and competitive fees.

Headquartered in Decatur, Alabama, Alliance Technical Group (Alliance) has more than 30 locations, 850+ employees, and is the leading provider of source testing, emissions monitoring, and analytical services to customers throughout the United States. With expertise in a variety of test methods, Alliance is uniquely qualified to provide customers with the highest quality and most cost-effective solutions available.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Jeff Carignan, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Ashok Tandon established the initial relationship with CKE.

“This was a ‘win-win’ deal as the Seller was motivated to find the correct successor and the Buyer is a well-respected operator in the industry with ample acquisition experience. A smooth deal from start to end. It was a pleasure dealing with all involved,” said Carignan.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.