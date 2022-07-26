Modula and MiR Collaborate to Advance Warehouse Automation with a Fully Autonomous Storage, Picking and Materials Handling Solution

LEWISTON, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading smart storage manufacturer Modula and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), the market leader for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), recently unveiled a joint partial or fully automated solution for materials handling in warehouses, production and distribution centers.

Supporting various configurations, the solution can fully or partially automate material handling processes. The configurations include:

Semi-automated picking of single items. With this process, human operators pick single items from Modula’s storage unit and places them onto MiR’s mobile robot for autonomous transportation to designated areas such as consolidation centers.

With this process, human operators pick single items from Modula’s storage unit and places them onto MiR’s mobile robot for autonomous transportation to designated areas such as consolidation centers. Semi-automated picking with picking-carts. An operator can pick multiple items and place them onto a picking station. Once picking is completed, the MiR robot hooks onto the picking station and moves it to the designated area.

An operator can pick multiple items and place them onto a picking station. Once picking is completed, the MiR robot hooks onto the picking station and moves it to the designated area. Fully automated picking of single items. MiR robots are equipped with a robotic arm that picks single items from Modula’s storage unit and transports them easily and safely to the next picking zone or consolidation area.

MiR robots are equipped with a robotic arm that picks single items from Modula’s storage unit and transports them easily and safely to the next picking zone or consolidation area. Fully automated case picking . In this situation, MiR robots are equipped with a customized top module that lifts, picks, and places totes or bins directly from or to a tray on Modula’s Vertical Lift Module (VLM), facilitating picking and replenishment without human intervention.

. In this situation, MiR robots are equipped with a customized top module that lifts, picks, and places totes or bins directly from or to a tray on Modula’s Vertical Lift Module (VLM), facilitating picking and replenishment without human intervention. Fully automated with pallets. MiR robots are specially equipped to pick large and heavy items off Modula’s VLM model for pallets.

The solution enables considerable savings in time and space, improving productivity and enhancing intralogistics. According to Modula’s CEO Massimiliano Gigli, workplace safety and employee satisfaction are also among the primary benefits of Modula and MiR’s joint solution.

“By taking over repetitive, physically straining and otherwise dangerous tasks, this system significantly improves the working conditions in warehouses, factories and distribution centers,” Gigli said. “Faced with labor shortages, businesses looking to automate storage, picking and material handling stand to gain more than just greater productivity by offering their employees more valuable responsibilities and a safer work environment.”

Designed for modular and quick implementation, Modula and MiR’s system is highly adaptable to warehouses and distribution centers of almost any size and layout. As such, it facilitates gradual automation, allowing businesses to transform their processes at their own pace.

The system can generate a return on investment (ROI) as early as six to 18 months from installation.

The system was announced at this year’s LogiMAT Trade Show in Stuttgart, Germany, and will first be presented in the U.S. at the Groceryshop 2022 trade show in Las Vegas September 19-22.

Businesses can contact Modula’s representatives for personalized consultation and estimates.

About Modula

With over 30 years of experience, Modula is a leading manufacturer of automated storage solutions designed to optimize space and improve picking and storage operations for any industrial sector or environment. For more information: www.modula.us

About Mobile Industrial Robots

MiR develops and manufactures the industry’s most advanced range of collaborative and secure autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), which can quickly, easily and cost-effectively manage internal logistics, so that employees are free to carry out activities that create more value. Hundreds of medium-sized companies, major international enterprises, logistics centers and hospitals all over the world have installed MiR’s innovative robots. As a global market leader, MiR has a global distribution network with distributors in over 60 countries and regional offices in New York, San Diego, Singapore, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai. MiR has grown quickly since it was established in 2013, and its turnover has increased significantly every year. MiR was established by experienced experts from the Danish robotics industry and its main office is in Odense, Denmark. MiR has been part of Teradyne since 2018. For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.com