Morton College Selects YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform for Campuswide Lecture Capture and Media Storage Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morton College, a community college located in Cicero, Illinois, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its more than 5,000 students campuswide.

YuJa, a leader in enterprise media and ed-tech solutions, will enable the institution to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, closed captioning and other accessibility features, and through embedding videos directly into the learning management system, Blackboard Learn. In addition to its ease of use and video features, the Platform provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive streaming, device compatibility, and more.

“Morton College administrators and instructors will appreciate the ease of use provided with the Video Platform, along with the ability to easily integrate digital technology into their classes, create online content and easily implement flipped classroom structures into their methodologies,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “The college serves a variety of constituents, and all-in-one tech tools help streamline processes and enhance the learning experience.”

ABOUT MORTON COLLEGE

Morton College is a public comprehensive community college recognized by the Illinois Community College Board as District 527. The second oldest community college in Illinois, Morton College was founded in 1924 to meet the educational demands in the growing communities of Berwyn, Cicero, Forest View, Lyons, McCook, Stickney and other near-western suburbs. The College offers Associate in Arts and Associate in Science university transfer programs and Associate in Applied Science and Certificate programs, along with customized workforce training programs for local employers.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.