Howard Energy Partners Announces Expansion of South Texas Natural Gas Transportation System

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Howard Energy Partners (HEP), through its joint venture, Dos Caminos, LLC ("Dos Caminos"), today announced plans to expand its capabilities to gather, treat and transport natural gas produced from the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford shale plays in and around Webb County, Texas. Dos Caminos is a joint venture between HEP and an affiliate of Eagle Ford Midstream LP (EFM).

HEP and EFM’s systems currently gather, treat, and transport up to 1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) to premium markets, including Mexico and Gulf Coast LNG. Dos Caminos was created to develop additional natural gas transportation opportunities in the Eagle Ford shale region of South Texas and to jointly market capacity on HEP and EFM’s existing South Texas systems. Through a combination of ongoing enhancements to existing systems and new greenfield pipelines, Dos Caminos plans to nearly double throughput capacity to a total of up to 2 Bcf/d.

"Given our unique pipeline footprint and history in South Texas, we are best situated to respond to the significant natural gas production growth in the Webb County area," said Mike Howard Chief Executive Officer of HEP, the operator of Dos Caminos. "These projects will be completed in phases with the initial phase anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of next year and the remainder in 2024."

About Howard Energy Partners

San Antonio-based Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC d/b/a Howard Energy Partners is a diversified, growth-oriented energy company focused on providing innovative midstream solutions to its customers. Howard Energy Partners owns and operates natural gas and crude oil pipelines, natural gas processing plants, refined products storage terminals, deep-water dock and rail facilities, fractionation facilities, hydrogen production facilities and other related midstream assets in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Mexico. The company has corporate offices in San Antonio and Houston, Texas and Monterrey, Mexico. For more information on Howard Energy Partners and our mission to deliver positive energy, please visit our website at www.howardenergypartners.com.

About Eagle Ford Midstream

Eagle Ford Midstream owns the EFM system, a 158-mile large-diameter lean gas transportation pipeline strategically located in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Since 2013, EFM has reliably served gas processing plants and producers with downstream gas transportation to its affiliate-owned Agua Dulce Hub.