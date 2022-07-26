Alida Launches Customer Journeys and Enhances TXM Platform

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a leader in experience management, today delivered its Summer 2022 product release, bringing to market new and enhanced products that were developed with direct feedback from customers. Released today is Alida’s new Customer Journeys product and 15 new features to the Total Experience Management (TXM) platform.

“Today’s release further strengthens Alida’s product portfolio and platform infrastructure, solidifying our place as a leader in the customer experience (CX) industry,” said Riaz Raihan, President of Products & Engineering. “With Alida’s new Customer Journeys, organizations can pinpoint customer feedback at all critical touch points and monitor performance to deliver better end-to-end experiences.”

The Summer 2022 product release provides customers with the ability to:

Understand performance drivers at key journey steps using Customer Journeys

Integrate or collect data using the Alida TXM platform and then monitor metrics for each key engagement between customers and the business

Build sophisticated customer journeys, easily view key metrics, and identify areas that need attention

Make informed recommendations to drive end-to-end positive experiences for customers

Get more granular control and insights

Create configurable dashboards from Touchpoint data and analyze millions of data points on customer feedback and interactions

Capture demographic insights of broader audiences and use the data for personalization and more targeted branded content

Use counts from multiple choice questions with additional survey conditions in Surveys and Insight Communities to create advanced survey logic and segments

Select a role-based dashboard on the Mobile App as a default report and set up notifications for relevant metrics changes

Star your most important Surveys and Dashboards in the Mobile App and view them in a new Favorites page

Contextualize customer sentiment to better understand how customers and employees are feeling

Easily interpret open-end responses via Text Analytics with Survey Dashboards' One-Click Wizard

Identify and manage the root cause(s) behind a given customer sentiment on review sites or social media channels using Social Reviews, now powered by Text Analytics

Create more engaging customer experiences

Use new options in Insights Community and Surveys to implement images as the survey background, align headers, change opacity, and more

Build more engaging newsletters with Hubs' controls for branding and design, duplicate newsletters, and assign multiple users to deploy existing newsletters as templates

Gain more granular control for Touchpoint activities to improve engagement and increase response rates

Save set-up time and increase control with easier deployment and administration

Manage large groups of users in the Alida platform with a simple CSV upload without having to individually create users manually

Clone reports and their configurations on Surveys to quickly deploy recurring research activities and leverage existing activities as templates

Design a curated list of participants on Video Discussions based on filters and send them an automated calendar invite for interviews

Utilize the Touchpoint Software Development Kit (SDK) to enable a seamless integration with apps and effortless deployment of Touchpoint activities

Get support for multiple languages on the Mobile App, which automatically detects device language and translates all non-user generated content in English, French, Spanish, or German. More languages will be added in the near future.

For more information on Alida’s products and how they can help your organization uncover and action its customers’ truth, visit www.alida.com/products.

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. Founded over 20 years ago, Alida helps the world’s largest brands improve their total experience with its team of 500+ experts across 11 countries.

Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaTXM.