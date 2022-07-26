headversity Announced as Official Resilience Partner of the Detroit Pistons

headversity is announced as the Official Resilience Partner of the Detroit Pistons, bringing its mental health and resilience upskilling platform to all Pistons professional employees. (Graphic: Business Wire)

headversity is announced as the Official Resilience Partner of the Detroit Pistons, bringing its mental health and resilience upskilling platform to all Pistons professional employees. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--headversity, a leading provider of preventative mental health solutions for employers, announced a new partnership with the Detroit Pistons as their Official Resilience Partner. The partnership will offer headversity’s mental health and resilience platform to the Pistons professional staff.

headversity CEO, Dr. Ryan Todd, said working with a storied NBA franchise like the Pistons offers a unique and exciting opportunity for the company.

“We pride ourselves on being a platform that’s built for the doers, the action-biased, and for people who are ready to roll up their sleeves and put in the work on their mental wellbeing,” said Dr. Todd. “This is exactly the mentality of the city of Detroit and is really the mantra of the Pistons over the years, being a hard, tough, and determined team that works for everything. We’re excited to support the Pistons staff with our training and work with them as their Official Resilience Partner.”

Stefen Welch, VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of the Detroit Pistons, said the need for mental health resources is growing, and headversity’s approach to prevention and skill-building was a great fit for their organization.

“We know mental health is a growing challenge across the workforce that’s been made even more challenging these past few years,” said Welch. “Finding ways to more proactively support our employees’ mental wellbeing was a core focus, and we feel like headversity’s unique, skill-based approach to training was a great fit for the Pistons organization.”

About headversity:

headversity helps the workforce get ahead of adversity. We are a mental health training technology that’s built for employers, helping more than 1 million employees worldwide upskill resilience, behavioral health and psychological safety. Our skill-based approach to training is helping organizations revamp their mental health strategy by focusing on prevention, curbing costly outcomes around safety and performance, and bringing mental health to the center of the work culture.

