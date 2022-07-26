Transcend Capital Advisors Announces NIL Partnership With Top-Ranked Amateur Golfer Caleb Surratt

MADISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcend Capital Advisors today announced a multi-year name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership with 18-year-old amateur golfer Caleb Surratt, currently ranked #29 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). Surratt has had seven straight top-ten finishes in amateur events this year and was previously the number-one ranked junior golfer in the world, according to the GolfWeek/Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings. A recent high school graduate, Surratt will continue his golf career at the University of Tennessee.

“Transcend believes that investing in the growth and success of top-level junior golfers is a way to impact the futures of these athletes,” said Brian Gorczynski, Managing Partner. “With new NIL opportunities afforded to amateur athletes, our firm is excited to take a leadership role in this changing climate and to support a rising star like Caleb.”

A resident of Indian Trail, North Carolina, Surratt is a ROLEX Junior All-American and qualified for the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team in 2021. He has compiled numerous victories over the course of his amateur career. In May, he became the first back-to-back winner of the Terra Cotta Invitational, a 54-hole stroke play event combining juniors, mid-amateurs, and college players. Earlier this year, Surratt won the prestigious 2022 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club.

He also had a banner year in 2021, winning the Junior PGA Championship, the Bobby Chapman Junior Invitational, and the Western Junior, where he joined a list of past champions that includes Jim Furyk, Collin Morikawa, and Rickie Fowler.

“I am grateful to Transcend for believing in my potential and for easing my future path in the game of golf,” said Surratt. “I have had such a great summer so far and anticipate the coming months will be equally fulfilling. The financial assistance of partners allows me to maintain focus on my game and my schoolwork.”

Surratt has played exceptionally well for the past 12 months and is the current points leader of the Elite Amateur Golf Series (EAGS), an alliance of the seven “Majors of Amateur Golf”: Sunnehanna Amateur, Northeast Amateur, North & South Amateur, Trans-Miss Amateur, Southern Amateur, and recently completed Pacific Coast Amateur, where he finished tied for second place. The final event, the Western Amateur, will be contested in early August. The top five points winners earn exemptions into USGA, PGA TOUR, and Korn Ferry Tour events.

He is competing this week in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes and will be in the field at the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship (Aug. 15-21) at Ridgewood and Arcola Country Clubs in Paramus, New Jersey. The University of Tennessee men’s golf season opens on September 9.

Last month, Transcend signed a multi-year name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership with 19-year-old amateur golfer Benjamin James, currently the number-one ranked boys’ junior golfer in the country according to both the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) rankings and the Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings.

