Generational Equity Advises Schuler Enterprises in its Sale to Royal House Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Schuler Enterprises, LLC to Royal House Partners (a holding of CPS Capital Partners). The transaction closed July 14, 2022.

Schuler Enterprises (Schuler), is located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Since 1978, the Schuler name has been synonymous with quality plumbing service in the Metro OKC area. What began with one man’s vision to provide quality residential plumbing service at a fair price has become one of the area’s most trusted providers of both residential and commercial plumbing services, as well as commercial construction plumbing.

Shuler’s experience and expertise in commercial and construction plumbing make them the plumbing provider of choice for many Oklahoma businesses. Likewise, homeowners know they can count on the Company’s licensed, bonded, and insured team of professional plumbers for both routine jobs and emergency needs.

Located in Dallas, Texas, Royal House Partners (RHP) is a platform company seeking to acquire businesses in the residential and light commercial HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services space. RHP has a dynamic leadership team with several years’ experience in home services.

CPS Capital Partners (CPS), located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, provides business owners with a unique structure that is an attractive option compared to traditional financial or strategic investors. The firm is looking to partner with private companies whose owners are seeking liquidity or growth capital. CPS is primarily focused on opportunities within Canada and the United States.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Fred Phillips, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Madison Buckley successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, DeWayne Nelon established the initial relationship with Schuler.

“Schuler was a natural fit to complement Royal House Partners rapidly growing list of HVAC customers, allowing them to provide first class commercial plumbing services that their customers may not have had the opportunity to experience,” said Phillips.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.