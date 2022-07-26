Novus Consulting and Datagration Partner to Accelerate Formentera’s Technology and Data Strategy

HOUSTON & OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datagration, the premier end-to-end data platform for upstream oil and gas, and Novus Consulting, a leading provider of data transformation, technical expertise, and consulting services, announced a strategic partnership to accelerate analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) initiatives for Formentera Partners. Combining Novus’ deep industry knowledge with Datagration’s leading-edge Unified Data Model and apps positions Formentera to accelerate its analytics and AI/ML initiatives to responsibly acquire and optimize producing oil and gas assets in onshore United States basins.

Assessing and investing in new technological systems can be a daunting task for any leadership team. That is why Novus was selected by Formentera, an emerging, forward-thinking operator, to identify a “full-stack” operational platform. Novus set multiple criteria and benchmarks to define the best option for Formentera and chose Datagration’s innovative data transformation solutions.

“It’s well known there is a huge need for data and operations management in upstream oil and gas and choosing the right solutions can become a complicated and time-consuming process,” says Kate Stevenson, Founding Partner at Novus. “Businesses’ technology journeys can fail for so many different reasons, making it imperative to implement the right solutions and services. In the end, the PetroVisor platform delivered by Datagration became the obvious choice.”

Novus’ personalized system selection and implementation services, matched with their deep industry knowledge, have enabled them to deliver unending value to countless organizations. Executives are often hesitant toward digital transformation, with many software implementations failing to meet expectations. Novus provides a greater level of confidence and security for any business hoping to set off on their technology journey.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Novus to help guide Formentera through its data transformation journey,” said Peter Bernard, CEO of Datagration. “This partnership will help establish Formentera as a leading, forward-thinking, and data focused operator. Together with Novus, we look forward to delivering technology that enables a thriving and efficient data platform.”

Datagration has taken significant strides in the oil and gas industry to provide instant value and return on investment for E&P companies, optimizing data models through its PetroVisor platform. PetroVisor automates the flow of data and knowledge across the E&P value chain by eliminating existing data silos. Doing so enables scalability, speed of deployment, and data transparency throughout the organization.

“We are eager to begin our technology journey with Novus and Datagration at the helm,” said Blake London, Managing Partner of Formentera Partners. “We can’t wait to expand our data and AI initiatives and bring the advantages of Datagration and Novus’ deep knowledge and technical excellence to our business strategy.”

About Datagration

Datagration provides the world's Oil and Gas companies with the tools they need to integrate and model data into meaningful insights and decisions daily. Our team of data scientists, engineers, and technologists work hand in hand with our customers to build a single source of truth used across the organization for data analysis, benchmarking, internal collaboration, financial analysis, and more. To learn more about Datagration and the PetroVisor platform, go to www.datagration.com.

About Novus Consulting

Novus Consulting LLC is an Oklahoma based IT Consulting company that offers comprehensive capabilities and deep industry knowledge necessary to help you solve the most complex issues facing an organization. Clients look to Novus to strategize technology landscapes to scale with business growth, manage the integration of new assets and a stand-up right-sized IT strategy for future growth, assist with informational analysis, applications, and procedures, evaluate and update technology systems and adhere to audit requirements, implement data standards, and automate processes. Novus cares about results, but not at the expense of people.

About Formentera Partners

Formentera Partners, LP is an energy-focused, private equity firm founded by Bryan Sheffield, Blake London, and Paul Treadwell in 2020, based in Austin, Texas. Formentera responsibly acquires and optimizes producing oil and gas assets in onshore United States basins. The Formentera team leverages substantial experience in operations, engineering, and finance and utilizes strict diligence criteria, hedging, streamlined structure, and new-age technology to produce visible and predictable income returns.