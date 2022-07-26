Spire Global Awarded $1.7 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Space Weather Data

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that it has been awarded a Commercial Weather Data Pilot (CWDP) space weather contract as part of the Commercial Data Program (CDP) issued by the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration (NOAA). Spire will provide near real-time radio occultation (RO) data for NOAA’s space weather forecast models to measure ionospheric conditions that impact activities such as aviation, satellite operations, navigation, and communications.

“NOAA’s focus on space weather data has allowed commercial providers opportunities to showcase the growing quality and impact their data can have on ionospheric weather models and applications,” said Chuck Cash, Vice President of Federal Sales, Spire. “Spire is honored to continue working with NOAA to provide radio occultation measurements that will help NOAA meet its objectives and ultimately safeguard society.”

The award, valued at $1.7 million, represents Spire’s continued ability to provide high quality commercial data for NOAA’s weather forecast models. NOAA’s CWDP studies using Spire’s data are expected to last 12 months.

Spire has provided data to NOAA since 2016, demonstrating the value of commercial satellite data in weather forecasting models. Earlier this year, NOAA awarded Spire an $8 million contract to increase the number of RO profiles it provides from 3,000 to 5,500 for use in operational weather forecasts. The award represented the single largest U.S. government purchase of commercial, operational RO data.

With a fully-deployed constellation of more than 100 satellites, Spire is the largest producer of radio occultation data and offers a vast portfolio of current weather, historical weather data, and weather forecasts solutions.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multipurpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.