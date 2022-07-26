SrinSoft, Cleo Form Partnership to Expand Ecosystem Integration Adoption and Drive Organizational Agility Via Any-to-Any Integration

NEW YORK & ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud platform, and SrinSoft, Inc., an IT, Engineering services, and Digital consulting company, today announced formation of a new partnership dedicated to maximizing their joint customers’ business potential via B2B integration in the cloud.

The timing for the partnership is particularly astute. According to a recent market research report, 81% of companies surveyed said they are actively investing in migrating their integration solutions to the cloud in hopes of remedying supply chain woes caused by overreliance on legacy applications, too many manual processes, or other barriers to smooth integration that are negatively impacting today’s far-flung business ecosystems.

SrinSoft’s global team of more than 500 consultants has strong expertise in IT, Digital & Data Transformation & Engineering Services. The team supports multiple transformation initiatives, and provides a host of Consulting, Development, Integration, Managed and Implementation services to clients such as NASA, Google, Disney, GE, and several other Enterprises, SME’s & Federal agencies across the United States and rest of the world. Likewise, Cleo is a well-known leader in cloud-based B2B integration, providing API, EDI, and non-EDI integration solutions to more than 4,100 supply chain-driven organizations who leverage Cleo’s cloud platform to drive revenue via improved visibility and control made possible through enhanced organizational agility.

Both companies have proven capabilities in Logistics & Transportation with a strong customer base in Manufacturing, Distribution, Retail, and other industries. Additionally, both are intimately familiar with a wide range of applications and data management technologies. SrinSoft for example, has in-depth knowledge and project experience in Microsoft.NET technology, and their IBM iSeries Division has profound knowledge in RPG/400, COBOL/400, CL/400, ASNA VRPG .Net, WebSphere and LANSA development environment. The company is also specialized in SOA/Middleware Integration using Jboss/Fuse stack, delivering software solutions and services to enterprises worldwide. Additionally, SrinSoft consultants are experts in Apache Service Mix, ESB, ActiveMQ, Camel and JBoss. For its part Cleo focuses on end-to-end business processes such as Order-to-Cash, Procure-to-Pay, or Load Tender-to-Invoice, to ensure all connecting points across these end-to-end processes are working smoothly and seamlessly. Cleo’s objective is helping its customers improve ecosystem relationships, increase revenue, reduce costs, and maintain a competitive edge through modern integration technology solutions.

“Cleo’s unique ability to deliver any-to-any integration across key end-to-end business processes bodes extremely well for our global client base, because on any given day we see virtually every new or legacy application out there, from the IBM iSeries (AS/400) to the most modern eCommerce solutions, and everything in-between,” said Madan Kumar, global head of business development for SrinSoft. “We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Cleo.”

“We were immediately impressed by SrinSoft’s extensive institutional knowledge across such a broad range of applications, technologies, and industries, and that’s how we knew they would be a promising partner for Cleo,” said Bob Hoch, strategic account manager, partnership programs, with Cleo. “Given the urgency many companies feel to move forward aggressively with modernization, and the critical role integration plays in that, we look forward to teaming with SrinSoft to help customers move quickly and profitably.”

About SrinSoft

SrinSoft is a rapidly growing IT Consulting company specialized in helping customers manage the convergence of Digital IT and Digital Engineering Services with seamless automation and distinctive products. We support transforming clients' business, operating and technology models that adapts to the digital era. To learn more about the company visit our website.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.