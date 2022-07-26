Andersen Global Extends Caribbean Reach; Debuts in Montserrat

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global enters a Collaboration Agreement with Montserrat-based LAS Legal Consultancy & Law, signifying the global organization’s commitment to drive growth and deliver results in the Caribbean.

Founded in 2015, LAS Legal is led by Managing Partner Lovetta Silcott. The firm advises local and international clients with capabilities in corporate and commercial law, financial regulation, governance, company formation, bankruptcies and liquidations.

“Over the last few years, we have prioritized and developed strong working relationships with our clients,” says Managing Partner Lovetta Silcott. “Andersen Global’s reach into key markets will better position us to create quality solutions for our clients as we strive to become a leading legal service provider in Montserrat.”

“Lovetta’s drive and vision for the firm closely aligns with Andersen Global’s own values, enhancing our competitive edge in the region,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “As our organization continues to focus on expanding our global platform, our collaboration with LAS Legal positions us for further growth to best serve our clients in Montserrat and the Caribbean region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 370 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.