NewEdge Advisors Set to Surpass Firm Record in Third Quarter

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewEdge Advisors, LLC, a leading New Orleans-based RIA supporting successful independent financial advisors nationwide, announced today that five new advisory groups, with nine advisors and over $1.1 billion in assets under advisement, joined the platform in the second quarter of 2022. The added advisor groups include Generate Wealth in Pasadena, CA; Libertas Financial Partners in Rockwall, TX; Pension Financial Group in Los Alamitos and Bakersfield, CA; Radiant Wealth Management in North Haven, CT; and Tribox Private Wealth in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

After continuing recruitment energy in the first quarter, NewEdge Advisors has added nearly 20 advisors with over $2.1 billion in assets year-to-date, setting the firm on pace to surpass their record-breaking 2021. As a result of the perpetual growth, NewEdge Advisors now serves over 250 independent advisors across 30 states with $17 billion in brokerage and advisory assets under advisement.

“We have seen an increase in demand from larger advisor teams as we have enhanced our services and offerings tailored to these more complex groups. Our advisors are the secret sauce and our firm’s entire mission is to give them more time to do what they’re already good at. If you’re an elite advisor practice, there is no better choice than NewEdge Advisors,” said Alex Goss, Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “Partnering with NewEdge provides these elite advisors with the capabilities, resources and support that other RIAs simply fail to deliver on. We are looking forward to our continued success and finishing 2022 stronger than ever."

That momentum is carrying right into the start of the third quarter as Beaumont Wealth Management of Beaumont, TX joined in early July. Led by advisors Joshua Cavett, Angie White and Ellen Reynard, the firm is expected to transition an additional $1 billion in assets.

“We are excited to welcome Beaumont Wealth Management to NewEdge. As more and more advisors are looking to jump to the RIA model, their recent move is a prime example of the disruption that Investment Banking Division models are experiencing. Our platform is multi-custodial with open architecture and reaps the benefits of third-party technology firms competing and innovating to win advisors’ business,” said Neil Turner, Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “Advisors appreciate our transparency with costs and payouts. And when you join our platform, the journey isn’t over. We are constantly seeking ways to improve, evolve and ensure we have the best platform available to advisors on the market.”

The firm expects its substantial growth to continue throughout 2022, as it seeks opportunities to expand its geographic footprint amid ongoing advisor demand.

About NewEdge Advisors

New Orleans-based NewEdge Advisors is a rapidly growing RIA built by New Orleans residents Alex Goss and Neil Turner. The firm embraces a transparent approach to educating advisors on the independent opportunities that currently exist in the industry landscape. This approach, combined with best-in-class advisor services, continues to attract top-performing advisors from across the country.

Previously known as Goss Advisors, the firm became a part of EdgeCo Holdings in 2020 to lead the 1099 wealth division. In 2021, NewEdge Advisors was created as a part of the launch of NewEdge Capital Group. For more information on NewEdge Advisors, please visit www.newedgeadvisors.com.

About NewEdge Capital Group

NewEdge Capital Group and its subsidiaries collectively trace their roots back over 30 years and provide best-in-class technology-enabled solutions and support services to financial advisors and their clients. Today, NewEdge Capital Group has over $30 billion in client assets and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions comprising more than 75,000 client accounts. The company is a division of EdgeCo Holdings, LP, which collectively services over $160 billion in assets through NewEdge and its other custody and retirement businesses. For more information, visit www.newedgecapitalgroup.com.