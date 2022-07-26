Zuora Announces New Offering in Partnership with Snowflake to Unlock Data That Companies Need to Nurture and Monetize Ongoing Customer Relationships

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced the launch of a new offering in partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company. Zuora® Secure Data Share for Snowflake will combine the power of Zuora and Snowflake by analyzing data from multiple sources into meaningful metrics that will nurture and monetize ongoing customer relationships, helping to accelerate recurring revenue.

Companies across a variety of verticals are recognizing the power of the Subscription Economy®, but the most successful recurring revenue businesses are leveraging their data to compete and create better customer experiences. Data engineering teams are often overwhelmed with routine changes in data models and report requests while managing massive amounts of data. By combining data from Zuora with their preferred business intelligence (BI) solutions, Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake will unlock insights such as identifying macro trends, and better predicting subscribers at risk of churn or ready to upgrade, helping companies better understand their subscription businesses.

“Especially in today’s market environment, budgets can unexpectedly change and companies must be able to rapidly iterate based on subscribers’ behaviors and preferences,” said Shakir Karim, VP, Product Management, Platform at Zuora. “By partnering to offer Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake, companies will be able to access a near real-time data pipeline to help boost their success in the Subscription Economy, which would otherwise take multiple engineers and data scientists to build and maintain.”

Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake makes it easier and faster to combine data from multiple systems into a 360-degree customer journey on a single dashboard. Data from CRM, ERP, customer success, support and other tools helps enterprises better understand feedback and make changes to their subscription offerings.

Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake will include:

Managed Warehouse : Allows companies to access their Zuora data within Snowflake to join with data from other solutions. Using their preferred BI solutions, or “Bring Your Own Business Intelligence” (BYOBI), allows companies to examine data in new ways to identify positive trends and potential red flags without months of wait time.

: Allows companies to access their Zuora data within Snowflake to join with data from other solutions. Using their preferred BI solutions, or “Bring Your Own Business Intelligence” (BYOBI), allows companies to examine data in new ways to identify positive trends and potential red flags without months of wait time. Managed Pipeline: An automated change-driven data stream to Snowflake, which syncs data in under 10 minutes on average, replacing methods which can take hours for batch processes to run.

“Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake will help companies derive key business insights from numerous data sources faster, giving data engineers valuable time back to optimize their learnings,” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. “Snowflake’s partnership with Zuora is an example of how we continue to seek ways to mobilize the world’s data by helping companies build and improve customer-centric business models.”

To learn more about Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake, visit here.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models, and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire quote to cash and revenue recognition process. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

